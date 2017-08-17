Alpha Connect is a Proud Sponsor of ADSUM 2017

ADSUM 2017 Will Take Place from December 8-10, 2017, in Aspen, CO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / The founders of Alpha Connect are pleased to announce that they will be a sponsor of ADSUM 2017. The summit for advertisers and affiliates will take place in Aspen, Colorado from December 8-10, 2017.

To learn more about Alpha Connect and the services that they offer, please visit http://www.alphaconnect.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Alpha Connect, which was founded in 2013, offers domestic Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services to both domestic and international clientele. The company specializes in providing 24/7 domestic customer support for direct marketing, trial, straight sale and continuity campaigns.

"As the primary customer service provider to some of the largest, most influential, and successful advertisers in the world, Alpha Connect stands out as a best-in-class provider in the space," the spokesperson noted, adding that Alpha Connect employs hundreds of customer service professionals across several dedicated locations in Phoenix, Arizona, one of the fastest growing and safest metropolitan areas in the United States."

"Alpha Connect is proud to sponsor this year's ADSUM event, where great minds collaborate on the future of an industry that is constantly evolving and becoming more competitive. We look forward to seeing everyone in Aspen," the spokesperson said.

ADSUM promises to be even better than last year's event, noted a spokesperson. Three hundred people attended last year, and attendance this year will be limited to 500. The event will feature a number of amazing speakers who will discuss a variety of pertinent topics including how to add quality video content to a company, how to generate significant revenue by adding Amazon as a marketing channel, and how to use analytics and tools to optimize campaigns for max profits.

"We'll also have invitation-only and private rooms for groups set up by providers in the space," the spokesperson for ADSUM noted, adding that some of these gatherings will be "war story style" customer round tables, as well as customer appreciation style lounges for more casual networking, which are always a big hit with attendees.

The team from Alpha Connect is definitely excited to be part of this year's ADSUM event, and meeting like-minded affiliates in the beautiful Aspen, CO area.

About ADSUM 2017:

ADSUM is the premiere Advertisers and Affiliate Summit. The event will be held in Aspen, CO, December 8-10, 2017. Learn more or register today at http://www.adsum.net/.

Contact:

Ron Schwartz

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Alpha Connect