Global Additive Manufacturing Markets for Space Industry Applications 2017-2027 - The Next Frontier for 3D Printing

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Additive Manufacturing for Space Industry Applications - From Earth to Orbit and Beyond: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In this report, its projected that the yearly value of AM manufactured parts in the space industry will reach $4.7 billion, driving nearly $1 billion in yearly sales of AM equipment, software and materials.
The report quantifies the projected value of additive manufactured parts and identifies the most commercially important technologies, materials and applications for 3D printing of space borne parts. It includes ten-year forecasts of the materials, hardware, software and AM service, both in terms of demand and revenues. Granular geographic nation-specific and part type-specific information completes this first ever accurate analysis of AM in the booming industry for manufacturing of satellites, launch vehicles and spacecraft.
The Space AM also provides information on which companies and institutions in the space infrastructure industry are using additive manufacturing today, with relevant case studies. The report was compiled after extensive research and interviewing of key industry executives.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the material used for space AM applications, which takes into consideration both high performance polymers and metals as well as composites, ceramics and technologies for direct 3D printing of electronics.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Adoption of AM for Commercial and Non-Commercial Space Applications
1.1 Space, the Next Frontier for 3D Printing
- The Market for Space
- Established Benefits of AM a Key Step to Implementing AM into Space Applications
- More Low-cost Commercial and Education Satellites
- Less Regulations than in the Civil Aviation Industry
1.2 Forecasting in this Report
1.3 The Additive Manufacturing Market for Space
1.4 Potential of the Space AM Parts Market
- AM Material Factors
1.5 Geographic Considerations Shaping Space AM Applications
1.6 Limiting Factors
Chapter Two: Present and Future Market Opportunities for AM Space Applications
2.1 AM in the Satellite Industry
- CubeSats
- Additive Manufacturing of Satellite Components
- Relevant Case Studies for AM Satellite Components
2.2 The Launch Vehicle and Rocket Industry
- Additive Manufacturing of Rocket Components
- Relevant Case Studies for Additive Manufacturing of Rocket Components
2.3 Additive Manufacturing of Spacecraft Parts
2.4 Forecast for Space AM Parts Manufacturing
2.5 Space-Based AM
- 3D Printing on the International Space Station
- New Space Architectures
- 3D Printing in Zero-G
- Gathering Space Resources
- Replacement Components in Space
- Deployable Structures
2.6 3D Printing for Space Exploration
- On-Demand Replacement Parts
- Food 3D Printing in Space
- Bioprinting in Space
- 3D Printing Space and Planetary Habitats
Chapter Three: AM Hardware and Materials for Space Applications
3.1 Evolution of AM Processes for the Space Industry
- Polymer and Composite Powder Bed Fusion
- Polymer and Composite Material Extrusion
- Metal Powder Bed Fusion
- Metal Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
3.2 3D Printing Electronics for Space
3.3 Ten-Year Hardware Forecast
- Metal Hardware Forecast
- Polymer and Composite Hardware Forecast
3.4 Material Factors
- About 3D-Printed Ceramics
Chapter Four: How AM Service Bureaus and AM Software Impact the Space Industry
4.1 Role of AM Specialist Service Bureau
4.2 Ten-Year Forecast of Space Part Production by AM Service Bureaus
- Metal AM Service Bureau Parts for Space
- Polymer AM Service Bureau Parts for Space
4.3 AM Software for Space Applications
- Major Software Providers Influencing AM
- Implementing Generative Design Tools for AM in Space Applications
- Evolution of Topology Optimization and Trabecular/Lattice Structures for AM
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems
- ATOS
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Airbus
- Arcam
- Bigelow Aerospace
- Boeing
- CRP Group
- Concept Laser
- ExOne
- Hexce
- Lockheed Martin
- Made in Space
- Materialise
- Nano Dimension
- Optomec
- Orbital ATK
- Oxford Performance Materials (OPM)
- SLM Solutions
- Safran
- Sciaky
- Space Systems Loral (SSL)
- Space X
- Thales Alenia Space
- Trumpf
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7gfjrx/additive
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716