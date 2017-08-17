Global Additive Manufacturing Markets for Space Industry Applications 2017-2027 - The Next Frontier for 3D Printing

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Additive Manufacturing for Space Industry Applications - From Earth to Orbit and Beyond: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In this report, its projected that the yearly value of AM manufactured parts in the space industry will reach $4.7 billion, driving nearly $1 billion in yearly sales of AM equipment, software and materials.

The report quantifies the projected value of additive manufactured parts and identifies the most commercially important technologies, materials and applications for 3D printing of space borne parts. It includes ten-year forecasts of the materials, hardware, software and AM service, both in terms of demand and revenues. Granular geographic nation-specific and part type-specific information completes this first ever accurate analysis of AM in the booming industry for manufacturing of satellites, launch vehicles and spacecraft.



The Space AM also provides information on which companies and institutions in the space infrastructure industry are using additive manufacturing today, with relevant case studies. The report was compiled after extensive research and interviewing of key industry executives.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the material used for space AM applications, which takes into consideration both high performance polymers and metals as well as composites, ceramics and technologies for direct 3D printing of electronics.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Adoption of AM for Commercial and Non-Commercial Space Applications

1.1 Space, the Next Frontier for 3D Printing



The Market for Space

Established Benefits of AM a Key Step to Implementing AM into Space Applications

More Low-cost Commercial and Education Satellites

Less Regulations than in the Civil Aviation Industry

1.2 Forecasting in this Report

1.3 The Additive Manufacturing Market for Space

1.4 Potential of the Space AM Parts Market



AM Material Factors

1.5 Geographic Considerations Shaping Space AM Applications

1.6 Limiting Factors



Chapter Two: Present and Future Market Opportunities for AM Space Applications

2.1 AM in the Satellite Industry



CubeSats

Additive Manufacturing of Satellite Components

Relevant Case Studies for AM Satellite Components

2.2 The Launch Vehicle and Rocket Industry



Additive Manufacturing of Rocket Components

Relevant Case Studies for Additive Manufacturing of Rocket Components

2.3 Additive Manufacturing of Spacecraft Parts

2.4 Forecast for Space AM Parts Manufacturing

2.5 Space-Based AM



3D Printing on the International Space Station

New Space Architectures

3D Printing in Zero-G

Gathering Space Resources

Replacement Components in Space

Deployable Structures

2.6 3D Printing for Space Exploration



On-Demand Replacement Parts

Food 3D Printing in Space

Bioprinting in Space

3D Printing Space and Planetary Habitats

Chapter Three: AM Hardware and Materials for Space Applications

3.1 Evolution of AM Processes for the Space Industry



Polymer and Composite Powder Bed Fusion

Polymer and Composite Material Extrusion

Metal Powder Bed Fusion

Metal Binder Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

3.2 3D Printing Electronics for Space

3.3 Ten-Year Hardware Forecast



Metal Hardware Forecast

Polymer and Composite Hardware Forecast

3.4 Material Factors



About 3D-Printed Ceramics

Chapter Four: How AM Service Bureaus and AM Software Impact the Space Industry

4.1 Role of AM Specialist Service Bureau

4.2 Ten-Year Forecast of Space Part Production by AM Service Bureaus



Metal AM Service Bureau Parts for Space

Polymer AM Service Bureau Parts for Space

4.3 AM Software for Space Applications



Major Software Providers Influencing AM

Implementing Generative Design Tools for AM in Space Applications

Evolution of Topology Optimization and Trabecular/Lattice Structures for AM

Companies Mentioned



3D Systems

ATOS

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Airbus

Arcam

Bigelow Aerospace

Boeing

CRP Group

Concept Laser

ExOne

Hexce

Lockheed Martin

Made in Space

Materialise

Nano Dimension

Optomec

Orbital ATK

Oxford Performance Materials (OPM)

SLM Solutions

Safran

Sciaky

Space Systems Loral (SSL)

Space X

Thales Alenia Space

Trumpf

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7gfjrx/additive





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716