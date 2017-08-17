Flocculant and Coagulant Market Worth 6.01 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Flocculant and Coagulant Market by Type (Flocculant (Anionic, Cationic), Organic Coagulant, and Inorganic Coagulant), End-Use Industry (Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Oil & Gas, Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 4.52 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.01 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 81 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Flocculant and Coagulant Market - Global Forecast to 2022 "

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flocculant-and-coagulant-market-243584994.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

The market growth can be attributed to declining freshwater resources coupled with stringent regulatory and sustainable mandates concerning the environment.

Speak to Analyst @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=243584994

Based on type, the inorganic coagulant subsegment is projected to lead the flocculant and coagulant market during forecast period

The coagulant segment has been divided into organic and inorganic. The organic coagulant subsegment is further subdivided into polyamine and polyDADMAC, whereas, the inorganic coagulant subsegment is divided into aluminum sulfate, Polyaluminum chloride, ferric chloride, and others. Moreover, the flocculant segment has been broadly classified into anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and amphoteric flocculant. The inorganic coagulant subsegment of the coagulant type segment is estimated to lead the flocculant and coagulant market during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. The growth of this subsegment can be attributed to the low cost of inorganic coagulants and their wide applicability across all end-use industries.

Based on end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Flocculants and coagulants are used for municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, textile, oil & gas, mining, and several other industries. Based on end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The requirement of flocculants and coagulants is the highest in the pulp & paper industry, as this industry is highly water-intensive. Moreover, pulp & paper production growth in China and Brazil is also driving the consumption of flocculants and coagulant in these countries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for flocculant and coagulant

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for flocculants and coagulants. China, India, and Indonesia are estimated to be the fastest growing markets for flocculants and coagulants in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing population, rapid industrialization, and decreasing freshwater reserves in this region are expected to propel the demand for flocculants and coagulants in both, municipal and industrial sectors. Rapid urbanization will result in increasing municipal water consumption, which, in turn, will lead to high demand for flocculants and coagulants.

Request for Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=243584994

Major players in the global Flocculant and Coagulant Market are SNF Floerger (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Solenis LLC (U.S.), Buckman Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Feralco AB (Sweden), Suez S.A. (France), Ixom Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), by Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Power Generation, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-342.html

Antiscalants/Scale Inhibitors Market by Type (Phosphonates, Carboxylates/Acrylic, Sulfonates, and Others), Application (Power & Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, and Others) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/scale-inhibitors-market-482.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets