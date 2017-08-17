Analyzing the Financial Health of Biotech Companies

LAS VEGAS, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The business and technology behind the biotechnology industry is multifaceted and uncertain. This makes analyzing a biotech company's future success a challenging job. What makes this task even more difficult is the fact that many biotech companies are in different stages of development with no earnings or revenue, and little cash flow. Traditional financial analysis are not applicable as these numbers don't accurately represent where the company is going. Many companies are releasing their Q2 financial results this time of year. When viewing the numbers you should also take into account the qualitative data, not just the numbers.

Since financial results can be deceiving based on a pure numbers standpoint due to the nature of biotechnology, it's vital to consider the following points when checking their financial results:

Number of products and pipelines : a company should be developing a technology platform with numerous treatment opportunities and not just one.

: a company should be developing a technology platform with numerous treatment opportunities and not just one. Number of patents: this is important to know so that you can identify which possess patents to protect their technology and innovation.

this is important to know so that you can identify which possess patents to protect their technology and innovation. Successful Research and Development (R&D) history: a sign of company success is the ability to develop cost-effective drugs that represent breakthrough therapies, following the R&D processes for a company is vital.

Some such companies include: Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTC: PPCB), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP).

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) is a biotech company in great financial health. They are a leading biotech company focused on the development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients. Their lead product, PRP, is patented across several international countries after their filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty in April of this year. This product pipeline is diverse and aims to prevent aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis from solid tumors, the main cause of patient death from cancer. The company has recently focused its efforts on Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) activities in order to produce the Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) for PRP, to be used for the upcoming First-In-Human studies. As their product continues to see success in securing patents and furthering their R&D, PPCB is positioning itself for great financial success.

Once their Q2 financial results are released, it will be important to keep in mind the qualitative data on PPCB while analyzing the numbers.

BIOTECH AND PHARMA INDUSTRY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS...

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)

Market Cap: $229.99M, current share price: 2.72

CPRX develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare diseases. They develop drugs that target neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), infantile spasms, and Tourette's disorder. They released their Q2 financial results this past week, to listen to the replay of the conference call you can access it by using this link: https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23809.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP)

Market Cap: $774.88M, current share price: 5.51

ZIOP is a company developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell (CAR+ T), T-cell receptor (TCR) T cell (TCR+ T), and natural killer (NK) adoptive cell-based therapies. Just last month they reported their Q2 financial results. They reported a loss of $12.9 million in Q2 but claim advancements in R&D and recent FDA approvals will get their value back up.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

Market Cap: $163.212M, current share price: 2.95

BDSI is a pharmaceutical company specializing in pain and addiction and released their Q2 financial results last week. They reported their net revenue for Q2 was approximately $8.7 million, compared to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, and $5.0 million in the second quarter of last year.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP)

Market Cap: $308.48M, current share price: 13.17

AQXP is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company aimed at discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of both immuno-oncology and inflammation. They reported a loss of 13.8M at the end of Q2.

