Technavio analysts forecast the global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) therapeutics marketto grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global AIS therapeuticsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), AIS is the fourth leading cause of death and the most common cause of adult disability in the US. The most common cause of AIS is the obstruction of blood vessels, resulting in decreased oxygen-rich blood supply to a section of the brain, thereby leading to severe damage of neurons. The damaged neurons lead to the corresponding loss of neurological functions, thus requiring immediate medical treatment.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global AIS therapeutics market:

Rising prevalence of disease

Increasing adoption of NOACs

Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles

Rising prevalence of disease

Cardiovascular diseases, particularly MI and stroke, are the leading causes of disability and death globally and are a major public health concern. AIS is the most common form of stroke that occurs when oxygen-rich blood supply to a part of the brain is blocked either by the formation of plaque or a blood clot.

Sapna Jha, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research analyst at Technavio, says, "With the increasing cases of ischemic stroke, the healthcare community is gaining a better understanding of the pathophysiology of this disease. Additionally, the rise in the prevalence rate and subsequently, the incidence rate of disease, has led to the increase in consumption of AIS therapeutics, such as ACTIVASE, thereby driving the market growth."

Increasing adoption of NOACs

The increasing adoption of NOACs among physicians is expected to drive the market growth. NOACs, such as dabigatran, rivaroxaban, and apixaban exert their pharmacological effects by either directly targeting thrombin or by inhibiting factor Xa, thereby preventing the formation of thrombus. They provide rapid onset of action and do not require regular coagulation monitoring.

"NOACs are gradually replacing the traditional anticoagulants. Further, with the introduction of anticoagulant antidotes such as idarucizumab in the market, the acceptance of NOACs will increase, as the risk of bleeding will be eliminated. The global AIS therapeutics market is thus shifting from a single injectable anticoagulant to highly competitive NOACs. Some NOACs that are increasingly preferred by physicians include Xarelto from Bayer and Fragmin from Pfizer," adds Sapna

Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles

As per the CDC, more than 36% of US adults have obesity. The concept of sedentary lifestyle leading to obesity is no stranger to the global cardiovascular disorders treatment market. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in developed and other developing countries can be attributed to the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles accompanied by poor diet.

Persistent ischemic condition leads to cell death or apoptosis and the loss of corresponding cell function. For instance, in AIS, ischemia leads to necrosis of neurons and the loss of corresponding neurological function. If not treated on time, it can lead to death. Hence, immediate treatment with AIS therapeutics is required, which, in turn, drives the market growth.

Top vendors:

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sanofi

