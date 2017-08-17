

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The producers of 'Mission: Impossible 6' have suspended the film's shooting in the wake of an injury to its lead star Tom Cruise last week.



Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt sequence on the set of the action thriller in London on Sunday.



'Mission: Impossible 6' is the sixth installment of the action-spy franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film that also stars Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin is scheduled to release in July next year.



Paramount Pictures announced Wednesday that the production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery. However, the film studio made it clear that it will not delay the film's release date.



'Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer,' Paramount Pictures said in a statement.



Cruise fell short of the mark in an attempt to jump between two buildings with one giant hop. Attached to a bungee cord, he hit hard on the building.



The thrill-seeking actor is known for doing amazing and risky stunt scenes without using dupes. It is not clear how long the 55-year-old star will have to keep away from acting for recovery. Variety reports it could take at least six weeks for Cruise to heal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX