Asia Pacific Coatings 2016-2021 - Production & Forecast Production by Region

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 4 Coatings" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.

Coatings:

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior)

Auto OEM

Auto Refinish

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Coatings

Maintenance Coatings

Marine Coatings

Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings

Roof

Tank & Deck Coatings

Textile & Leather Coatings

Wood/Furniture Coatings

Other



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021

5. East Asia

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021

6. South East Asia & Oceania

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021

7. South Asia

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6dxcb/polyurethane





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716