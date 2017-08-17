

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On-demand alcohol delivery service provider Minibar Delivery managed to get $5 million in funding. The investment was led by Corigin Ventures, supported by LaunchCapital, RiverPark Ventures, Female Founders Fund, Great Oaks Venture Capital and Winklevoss Capitall.



Minibar was launched in 2013 as an e-commerce arm of liquor stores. Co-founded by Lindsey Andrews, its main deliveries include wine, beer, and spirit. The store also provides bar tenders on demand.



While Minibar does not hold a liquor license, it has partnered with local liquor stores for faster delivery of spirit.



The company currently serves 37 markets that include New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, The Hamptons, Westchester, Nashville, Memphis, Los Angeles, Orange County, Aspen, Long Beach, Hoboken, Jersey City, Washington DC, Palm Beach, Miami Beach, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Denver, Boulder, Vail, Phoenix, San Diego, North Bergen, Silicon Valley, Long Island, San Francisco, and Arlington.



