

Mothercare plc ('the Company')



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated



a) Name: Mark Newton-Jones



2. Reason for notification



a) Position/Status: CEO



b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name: Mothercare PLC



b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc ISIN: GB0009067447



b) Nature of transaction: Grant of options under the Mothercare plc Value Creation Plan



c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------------------+---------------------------------------------------------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--------------------+---------------------------------------------------------+ |Nil payable on grant|Such number of shares as equals 4.375% of the value | | |created above a starting share price of £1.50 if a hurdle| | |price of £2.00 is met up to a maximum of 4.5 million | | |shares | +--------------------+---------------------------------------------------------+



d) Aggregated Information: n/a



e) Date of transaction: 16 August 2017



f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)



