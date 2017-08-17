Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed 14 diamond drill holes on the Bedivere Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. Results for the first four drill holes (see table below) have been received and exhibit encouraging results for the early stage Traxxin gold discovery. Highlights from the first results include 1.5 gpt (grams per tonne) Au (gold) over 14.0m (metres) including 3.63gpt over 4.0m in BED-17-001 and 37.3gpt Au over 1.0m in BED-17-003 where visible native gold was noted in the drill core. The Company is encouraged with these first results as all of the shallow drill holes intercepted the well mineralized quartz veined/flooded shear zone over an approximate 250m in strike length and which remains open in all directions. Drill holes BED-17-008 and 009 were located approximately a kilometer southwest along strike of the main Traxxin Zone and intersected the mineralized shear zone containing chlorite and silicification similar to that of the Traxxin Zone. The Company will continue to release results of the drill program as the assays are received and compiled.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (gpt) BED-17-001 2.7 6.0 3.3 1.38

17.9 31.9 14.0 1.50 incl 17.9 21.9 4.0 3.63 incl 18.9 19.9 1.0 11.10 incl 25.9 28.5 3.0 1.41 BED-17-002 20.3 27.3 7.0 0.51 incl 22.3 23.3 1.0 1.98

37.7 39.5 1.8 1.08

51.0 52.0 1.0 4.85 BED-17-003 22.7 23.7 1.0 37.30 BED-17-004 39.8 40.8 1.0 1.10

49.4 52.2 2.8 0.96

Note: widths are reported as core lengths, true widths are not yet known

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The core was split or cut in half with one half being stored for future reference and the other half tagged and sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, ON. The core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with grades greater than 5gpt gold were completed with a gravimetric finish. Standards and blanks were inserted into the sample batches as part of the Company's QA/QC protocols.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Benton's flagship project is the Cape Ray gold deposits located on the west coast of Newfoundland. The results of the Cape Ray PEA include a pre-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 7% discount rate of $48.5 million with a pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 31% and a post-tax NPV at a 7% discount rate of $32.4 million with a post-tax IRR of 25%. The reader should be cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature. It contains inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

For further information contact Stephen Stares @:

684 Squier Street,

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4A8

Phone (807)475-7474

Fax (807)475-7200

www.bentonresources.ca