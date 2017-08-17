Technavio analysts forecast the global aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems marketto grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systemsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented by material type (carbon fiber, aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

A motorcycle full exhaust system is an aftermarket component that is used as a replacement for a complete stock exhaust system. It offers performance, sound, and style benefits. It contributes toward boosting the performance considerably compared to slip-ons. The systems are widely used as optional fitments in heavyweight motorcycles, particularly super sports motorcycles. The requirement for higher performance through weight reduction pushes the adoption of full exhaust systems in the motorcycle market. Hence, existing and new super sport motorcycle owners are using the aftermarket medium to fit full systems in their variants. The systems are widely adopted in North America and Europe, where the penetration of super sport motorcycles is high.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems market:

Need for enhanced performance, appearance, and sound in motorcycles

Growth in super sport motorcycle segment

Rise in viewership of premier racing events

Need for enhanced performance, appearance, and sound in motorcycles

The sports motorcycle segment is increasingly implementing aftermarket exhaust systems as a replacement for stock exhaust systems. The rise in the number of racing enthusiasts is triggering a demand for components that provide a racing feel to on-road motorcycles. Hence, there is a growing demand for aftermarket exhaust systems.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead auto accessories research analyst at Technavio, says, "The fitment of aftermarket full exhaust systems significantly increases the performance of the motorcycle by about 15% in terms of horsepower. These systems produce sounds that appeal to racing enthusiasts. The development of carbon fiber and titanium-based full exhaust systems provide a significant aesthetic appeal to motorcycles in addition to weight reduction."

Growth in super sport motorcycle segment

The aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems is driven by super sport motorcycle owners. OEMs such as BMW Motorrad are offering slip-ons as an optional fitment. This pushes the demand for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of exhaust systems through OEMs in the sports motorcycles category.

"Aftermarket full exhaust systems have the highest adoption rate in super sport motorcycles due to the requirement for better performance, sound, and style. This segment is expected to witness the maximum adoption of such systems due to favorable environment conditions during the forecast period," adds Siddharth.

Rise in viewership of premier racing events

The racing market acts as a crucial driver for the growth of the aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems. Hence, the performance of these systems directly influences their adoption. MotoGP is a prominent international motorcycle racing event, and its growing coverage and viewership is important for the aftermarket. The 2015 MotoGP event was broadcast on 87 networks across 207 territories.

Emerging markets such as India is also entering the viewership race. Ten Sports signed a five-year deal for broadcasting MotoGP in India from 2014 to 2019. This will draw more viewership for the racing series and will enhance the racing culture in the region. Such a trend will push the adoption of aftermarket full exhaust systems in the region.

Top vendors:

Akrapovic

Yoshimora

Vanes Hines

FMF

Two Brothers Racing

