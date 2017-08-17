

+--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or | | |the underlying issuer of | NOVAE GROUP PLC | |existing shares to which voting | | |rights are attached(ii): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Name |Bank of America Corporation | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |Wilmington, DE, United States | |office (if applicable) | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Name |Merrill Lynch International | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |London, United Kingdom | |office (if applicable) | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold |15(th) August 2017 | |was crossed or reached(vi): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified|17(th) August 2017 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | | attached to | financial | in % (8.A + |voting rights | | |shares (total | instruments | 8.B) |of issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) | (total of | | | | | |8.B 1 + 8.B 2) | | | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the|Below |Below |Below | | |date on which |Notifiable |Notifiable |Notifiable |64,425,640 | |threshold was |Threshold |Threshold |Threshold | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous |4.277% |2.306% |6.583% | | |notification (if| | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +----------------+--------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +-------------+-----------------------------+----------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +--------------------+-------------+ |ISIN code (if| Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of |(Art 9 of Directive | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | 2004/109/EC) | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | (DTR5.1) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | | (DTR5.2.1) | +-------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+ | |Below |Below |Below Notifiable |Below | |GB00B40SF849 |Notifiable |Notifiable |Threshold |Notifiable | | |Threshold |Threshold | |Threshold | +-------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+-------------+--------------------+-------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A| Below Notifiable Threshold | Below Notifiable Threshold | +-------------+-----------------------------+----------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------------------+-------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |that may be acquired if |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------------------+-------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------------------+-------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. | | | |B 1 | | | +------------+-------------------------+-------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +-----------+-------------+-----------+---------------+----------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Physical or |Number of |% of voting | |financial |date(x) |Conversion |cash |voting |rights | |instrument | |Period (xi)|settlement(xii)|rights | | +-----------+-------------+-----------+---------------+----------+-------------+ | | | | | | | |Below | Below|Below |Below |Below | Below| |Notifiable | Notifiable|Notifiable |Notifiable |Notifiable| Notifiable| |Threshold | Threshold|Threshold |Threshold |Threshold | Threshold| +-----------+-------------+-----------+---------------+----------+-------------+ | | | | | | | +-----------+-------------+-----------+---------------+----------+-------------+ | | | | | | | +-----------+-------------+-----------+---------------+----------+-------------+ | | | | | | | +-----------+-------------+-----------+---------------+----------+-------------+ | | Below |Below | |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 |Notifiable|Notifiable | | |Threshold |Threshold | +---------------+----------+-------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not | | |control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting| | |rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | X | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv | | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------++---------------+ | | | % of voting | | | | | rights through |Total of both if| | |% of voting rights if | financial |it equals or is | | Name(xv) |it equals or is higher|instruments if it|higher than the | | | than the notifiable | equals or is | notifiable | | | threshold | higher than the | threshold | | | | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Bank of America |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Corporation | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |NB Holdings |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Corporation | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch | | | | |International |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Incorporated | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch Group |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Holdings I, L.L.C. | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |BofAML Jersey |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Holdings Limited | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |BofAML EMEA Holdings|N/A |N/A |N/A | |1 Limited | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |BofAML EMEA Holdings|N/A |N/A |N/A | |2 Limited | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |ML UK Capital |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Holdings Limited | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch |Below Notifiable |N/A |Below Notifiable| |International |Threshold | |Threshold | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ | | | % of voting | | | | | rights through |Total of both if| | |% of voting rights if | financial |it equals or is | | Name(xv) |it equals or is higher|instruments if it|higher than the | | | than the notifiable | equals or is | notifiable | | | threshold | higher than the | threshold | | | | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Bank of America |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Corporation | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |NB Holdings |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Corporation | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |BAC North America |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Holding Company | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |BANA Holding |N/A |N/A |N/A | |Corporation | | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Bank of America, |N/A |N/A |N/A | |National Association| | | | +--------------------+----------------------+-----------------+----------------+



