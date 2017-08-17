Asia Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Major End-Use Markets 2016-2021 - Industry Overview & Trends & Polyurethane Products by Type

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 8 Major End-Use Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.
The following end-use markets are covered in this report:
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Footwear
- Furniture & Bedding
- Refrigeration
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:
- Acrylic Polyol
- MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
- TDI
- Specialty Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyol
- PTHF Polyol
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Automotive
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021
3. Building & Construction
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021
4. Footwear
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021
5. Furniture & Bedding
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021
6. Refrigeration
Industry Overview & Trends
Major Uses for Polyurethanes
Production of Polyurethane Products, 2016 & 2021
