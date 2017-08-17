Asia Pacific Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Major End-Use Markets 2016-2021 - Industry Overview & Trends & Polyurethane Products by Type

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 8 Major End-Use Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.

The following end-use markets are covered in this report:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear

Furniture & Bedding

Refrigeration



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

2. Automotive

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021

3. Building & Construction

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021

4. Footwear

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021

5. Furniture & Bedding

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products by Type, 2016 & 2021

6. Refrigeration

Industry Overview & Trends

Major Uses for Polyurethanes

Production of Polyurethane Products, 2016 & 2021

