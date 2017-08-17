Surface Disinfectants Market Worth 789.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorhexidine Gluconate, Phenol, Alcohol, Aldehyde), Formulation (Liquid, Spray, Wipe), Application (In-house, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 789.1 Million by 2022 from USD 529.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022.

By application, the in-house application segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of applications, the Surface Disinfectants Market is segmented into in-house, instrument disinfection, and other applications. The in-house application segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of this market segment is mainly driven by the need to reduce the rising incidence of HAIs.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

In the end user, the Surface Disinfectants Market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The hospitals segment holds the largest share in the market. The growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of HAIs and growth in the number of hospitals in emerging countries.

Asia to offer lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global Surface Disinfectants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The presence of emerging economies like China and India; the large population; growth in the number of hospitals, and increasing awareness about infection control in the region are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Some of the major players operating in the Surface Disinfectants Market are 3M Company (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (U.K.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.). Steris Corporation (U.S.), and Ecolab (U.S.).

