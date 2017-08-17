

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



17(th) August 2017



Notification of Transactions of Directors



In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 16(th) August 2017 that Rusty Nelligan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 29,472 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 893.99 pence per share and 20,528 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 905.54 pence per share. This is further to the acquisition of 1,042 shares on the 10(th) August 2017 at a price of 935.43 pence per share which occurred automatically under the Company's dividend reinvestment programme.



As a result of this transaction Rusty Nelligan and his connected persons holds a total of 101,042 shares, 0.03% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7917



