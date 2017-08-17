According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global alternative credentials market for higher education is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market for alternative credentials is growing at an exponential rate, despite being in the nascent stage. Institutions and students are embracing the concept of following alternative routes to pursue higher studies. These courses hold a strong potential of changing the scenario of higher education globally. The changing landscape of studies that are aligned with and suits the industry requirements is gaining momentum.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global alternative credentials market for higher education into five major segments by product. They are:

Non-credit training courses

Non-credit certificate programs

Digital badges

Bootcamps

Contract-based Education (CBE)

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the global alternative credentials market for higher education are discussed below:

Global non-credit training courses for higher education

Students are increasingly required to attain a certain level of expertise in the latest tools and technologies prior to being recruited by any organization. Companies are looking for students who can be readily absorbed into workplaces with minimal training requirements. Keeping the industry needs in consideration, providers of non-credit training courses have come ahead to help students build their hands-on skills through short-term courses.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology research analyst from Technavio, "Participants receive a certificate upon completion while passing open or more assessment tests by a standard-setting organization or third-party. These courses are usually facilitated with the help of a mentor that guides learners course materials coupled with learning activities to impart the technical know-how of any job."

Global non-credit certificate programs for higher education

Non-credit certificate programs are equally popular among students when compared with the non-credit training courses. Certificate programs help students in attaining knowledge of structure, functionality, and regulatory authorities of a particular industry. A certificate is awarded to learners by the institutions or program providers.

"Colleges and universities are offering courses in unconventional fields as well, such as Villanova University offers certificate programs in fundraising, paralegal studies, and certified recovery specialist. Hence, non-credit certificate programs will continue to generate revenue during the forecast period due to its relevance with the industry requirements," says Jhansi

Global digital badges for higher education

The demand for digital badges in the higher education sector is rising with the gradual increase in awareness about online credentialing among institutions and students. Institutions are increasingly incorporating gamification as a part of the lessons imparted to students. Colleges are awarding digital badges in a gamified learning environment where students participate in various learning activities that finally lead to grasping of particular concepts.

Digital badges also play a crucial role in helping employers in identifying acquisition of skills by students while accessing details about the program and student. This is encouraging students to engage in non-academic programs and achievements, thereby enhancing their competency.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Capella Education

Coursera

Credly

Pearson

