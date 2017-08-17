

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Spotted Cheetah, the first Cheetos restaurant, is fully booked and there is a long queue of 1000 people in the waiting list. Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is behind the restaurant which serves cheesy, crunchy and delicious food at 211, West Broadway in New York.



The new cheetos-centric restaurant that adds cheetos to everything including desserts, has quickly become a hub food lovers.



Spotted Cheetah menu has dangerously cheesy starters such as cheetos crusted fried pickles, plus creamy ranch, cheetos grilled cheese plus tomato soup, cheetos meatballs, and purrfectly fried green tomatoes.



The main dishes include flamin' hot and white cheddar mac n'cheetos, cheetos mix-ups crusted chicken milanese, spicy cheetos nachos, flamin' hot limon chicken tacos, etc. The sweet spot offers cheetos sweetos crusted cheesecake, sweet and salty cookies, white cheddar cheetos and cheetos sweetos apple crepes.



The website of the restaurant allows customers to download digital cookbook.



Chef Anne Burrel has worked for premium restaurants in New York. She has also published two cook books. Cook Like a Rock Star is a best seller.



