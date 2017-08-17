

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing criticism of his handling of last weekend's white nationalist violence, President Donald Trump lashed out at members of his own party in posts on Twitter on Thursday.



Trump launched attacks on Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., in separate tweets.



The president accused Graham of spreading lies about the comments he made after Heather Heyer was killed and nineteen others were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd of anti-white supremacist protesters on Saturday.



'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!'



In a statement on Wednesday, Graham suggested that the president's words are dividing Americans rather than healing them.



'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer,' Graham said.



'I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency,' he added. 'Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the Party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world.'



Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday that blame for the clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville should be shared by both sides.



In a separate tweet, Trump lashed out at Flake and praised the candidate challenging him in the Republican primary.



'Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!' Trump tweeted.



Flake has emerged as a prominent Republican critic of Trump and attacked the president in a book he recently wrote about conservatism.



