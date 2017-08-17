Global Nanotech-enabled Aircraft Power Solutions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2021: Demand for Lightweight & Fuel-Efficient Aircrafts

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nanotech-enabled aircraft power solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Nanotech-Enabled Aircraft Power Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of zero-fuel aircraft. Zero-fuel aircraft use photovoltaic panels that absorb energy from the sun and convert them into energy to thrust the engines. Of late, there has been an increasing interest in the commercial and civil sectors for using such aircraft in applications, including agriculture, aerial photography, 3D mapping, wildlife protection, and provision of internet access in remote places. With the growing need for reduction of greenhouse gases emissions, government agencies, in collaboration with private entities, are significantly developing new approaches, such as the use of solar technologies and maximizing the absorption of solar power.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. To address the challenges arising from global warming and climatic changes, aerospace stakeholders are actively promoting carbon-reducing measures and energy savings. These initiatives are expected to bring down greenhouse gas emissions that have adverse environmental impacts. Since the late 90s, a number of initiatives have been directed toward substantially reducing the fuel consumptions during flight, landing, and taxiing of aircraft.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is constrained durability and instability of nanoparticles. The robustness of fuel cell systems is lower compared with the internal combustion engines, particularly in the specific temperature and humidity ranges in which an aircraft driven by a fuel cell would operate. The durability of a commonplace fuel cell stack is half the optimum durability required for its use in commercial aviation.



Key vendors

Airbus

NASA

Sila Nanotechnologies

Cella Energy

Other prominent vendors

Abbott Vascular

Abiomed

AtriCure

Biosensors International

Biotronik

BioVentrix

C. R. Bard

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Appendix



