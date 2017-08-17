Technavio analysts forecast the global armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) marketto grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global armored vehicles AFESmarketfor 2017-2021. The report covers the market for automatic fire extinguishers and suppressors that are installed in various military ground vehicles.

Internal fires are also a probable threat on the battlefield. Though military vehicles are protected by toughened armors, projectile weapons can pierce the armor and make way for the external fire into the internal compartments of the vehicle. This may expose inflammables present inside the vehicle to external fires. Short circuiting in internal electrical components may also cause internal fires. These fires may occur for short durations but cause severe burns to the crew within seconds of exposure.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global armored vehicles AFES market:

Growing number of military vehicle modernization programs

Rising development of military armored vehicles

Growing civil unrest

Growing number of military vehicle modernization programs

Several existing military platforms have been deployed on the field for an extended time and need upgrading of associated weapons and support systems. As replacing the complete fleet of vehicles is expensive, countries opt for the integration of advanced systems in the existing ones. The focus of these modernizations is to increase the survivability of the soldiers and vehicles, and therefore, they also involve the integration of advanced AFES solutions.

Moutushi Saha, a lead power research analyst at Technavio, says, "The VIU-55 Munja is a combat engineering vehicle in service with the Serbian Armed Forces. The vehicle has an AFES that can suppress fires caused by fuel explosion or projectile penetration. This AFES gives the vehicle relatively higher level of ballistic protection in comparison with the conventional APCs and IFVs."

Rising development of military armored vehicles

Over the last two decades, several countries, both developed and emerging, have initiated military vehicle development programs. New and advanced military ground vehicles are being developed with improved capabilities to counter emerging modern threats. Many new technologies and features are being integrated into these new designs to increase the vehicles' capabilities.

"AFES plays an important part in the survivability of both the vehicle and the crew. So, the new models of armored vehicles incorporate AFES as a critical component of the vehicle. The increased development of the new armored vehicles with the focus on survivability is expected to increase the growth of AFES components," adds Moutushi

Growing civil unrest

Internal terrorism threats in different countries are increasing at an alarming rate, and soldiers are being deployed on armored vehicles to counter such threats. Most of the extremist groups employ guerilla warfare tactics that include placing mines and explosive on the road. This has resulted in the military to develop high-endurance vehicles equipped with AFES.

The increasing number of civil unrests have also increased the chances of armed forces being deployed in cities and towns. In addition, it has been observed that extremist groups prefer launching attacks within urban premises, which has resulted in military operations being conducted in crowded cities.

