Fleet Complete Spearheads the Market with Its New Web Platform

Fleet Complete unveils its next-generation web platform with an entirely reimagined user experience and robust feature set.

A leading global provider of IoT technology for businesses with fleets, assets and mobile workforce, Fleet Complete® is culminating its next-gen platform with a new web intelligence solution that provides its customers with the ultimate ease of use and accessibility. The new feature-rich, fully integrated web platform brings future-proof technology to support all upcoming Internet of Things synergies and help its customers be innovative in their business management to gain a competitive edge over the competition.

The next-gen web platform converges all of the vehicle tracking, driver performance, big data analytics and vital features, like Crash Detection, into a single cloud system, easily accessible anywhere. Crash Detection is particularly decisive in the event of a collision as it immediately notifies and provides all of the vital information that aids in accident reconstruction and making insurance claims of this nature.

The new web platform also boasts streamlined interface with greater information clarity and intuitive navigation logic, delivering a more focused flow for effortless operation. Additional Business Intelligence tools will become available in the upcoming months to deliver even more encompassing insights for smarter and faster decision-making.

"Our new next-gen platform is a true reflection of our commitment to developing state-of-the-art comprehensive solutions that help simplify our clients' operational matrix and evolve their businesses," comments Alan Fong, Chief Technology Officer at Fleet Complete. "It allows our clients to manage their fleet from any place at any time, which significantly increases the agility and responsiveness of their business operations, and offers features that help them better protect and grow their bottom line."

Fleet Complete Web platform was conceived with forward-thinking business owners and operations managers in mind to help reduce labour-intensive processes, foster greater accessibility and increase mobility for better business reach and traction. Now, with more powerful features and capabilities, the next-gen platform delivers seamless access to the fleet and staff data and future-proofs client systems for any upcoming innovations.

"This is a very exciting development for our customers," notes Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "With Fleet Complete's redesigned web interface, managing your fleet business is easier than it has ever been. Our customers have access to a world-leading IoT platform with top-of-the-line features and services. With this adaptive future-proof technology, businesses of any size can compete in the market and capitalize on digitized transportation intelligence."

About Fleet Complete ®

Based in Toronto, Fleet Complete® is a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 8,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia and T-Mobile in Europe, remaining one of the fastest-growing companies in North America that has won numerous awards for innovation and growth since its inception in 2000 (as Complete Innovations Inc.). For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

