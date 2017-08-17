India Kids Apparel and Footwear Markets 2011-2022

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Kids Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook to 2022 - Surging Online Adoption and Launch of Private Label Brands will Drive Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report focuses on the major products and brands preferred for kids across the country. The report covers aspects such as overall kids' apparel and footwear market by its key segments including age group, gender, type of products used, material, upper and bottom wear, organized and unorganized, distribution channel and sales in major cities. The publication also includes competitive landscape in each section, which discusses the major market players in every segment along with the detailed discussion about the organizations. The future analysis of overall India Kids' Apparel and Footwear has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view. The report also includes important information about scenario of Online Kids' Apparel and Footwear including information about competitive landscape and detailed analysis of major players in the country.

The apparel and footwear industry for kids in India has witnessed a healthy growth rate during FY'2012-FY'2017. The recent demonetization hasn't affected it much because for kids you never stop spending. Since children outgrow shoes and clothes very fast, the demand for kids' clothing is barely affected by financial fluctuation, thus decreasing the risk factor for brand and retailers. With most households becoming double income set ups these days, the purchasing power of the consumers have increased manifold.

Online Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market: India has witnessed a steep rise in internet users since 2012 with a rapid adoption amongst young population. Stiff competition in a niche market has resulted in perishing of some online portals while some has been acquired by rival companies. The online market for kids' apparel and footwear has grown steeply between FY'2012-FY'2017. The market is quite a consolidated one, owing to top two pure-play players comprising for majority of the market share in this space. As of FY'2017, FirstCry emerged as the market leader. The company had opted for a hybrid online and offline business model right since its inception and has been able to gain significant market traction in the online space. Several other prominent players in this space included Flipkart, Hopscotch, Amazon, Snapdeal, Shopclues, Mybabycart and others.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

India Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market Size, FY'2012-FY'2017

India Kids' Apparel Market Segmentation By Age Group, By Gender, By Product Usage, By Material, By Upper and Bottom Wear, By Winter and Summer Wear , By Organized and Unorganized Sector, By Distribution Channel, By Major Cities , FY'2017

, By Organized and Unorganized Sector, By Distribution Channel, By , FY'2017 Trade Scenario in India Kid's Apparel Market

Apparel Market Major Failure Case Studies

Competitive Landscape of Major Players

India Kids' Apparel Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2022

India Kids' Footwear Market Segmentation by Age Group, By Material, By Shoe Type, By Organized and Unorganized Sector, By Major Cities , FY'2017

, FY'2017 Trade Scenario in India Kid's Footwear Market

Footwear Market Competitive Landscape of Major Players

India Kids' Footwear Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2022

Snapshot of India Online Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market, FY'2012-FY'2017

Competitive Landscape of Major Players

Market Share of Major Players

Business Models Existing in the Sector

Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2022

Issues and Challenges in India Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market

Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market Major Manufacturing Clusters

Government Regulations in India Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market

Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market India Kids' Apparel and Footwear Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2022

Analyst Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



Allen Solly

Amazon

Baby League )

) Bata Liberty

Beebay

Biba

Catmoss

Cucumber

Disney

Firstcry

Flipkart

FS Miniklub

Gini & Jony

Hopscotch

Indian Clothing League (612 League

Lancer

Liliput

Little Kangaroos

Me & Mom

Mothercare

Next

Nike

Reebok

Relaxo

Snapdeal

UCB Kids

Vitamins

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2p4gxb/india_kids





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716