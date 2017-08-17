

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets snapped a three day winning streak Thursday, ending the session with modest losses. Investors had their first opportunity to react to the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve, which were released after the European close yesterday.



Financial stocks were under pressure as investors have become doubtful about the Fed's ability to raise interest rates one more time this year after some members revealed that they want to be 'patient' on raising interest rates, as they lowered their forecast for underlying inflation.



Many senior officials saw a greater likelihood that 'inflation might remain below 2% for longer than they currently expected.'



European Central Bank policymakers raised concern over the appreciation of the euro in July, pointing out the risk of the exchange rate overshooting in the future, and stressed that the favorable financing conditions are still supported by the massive stimulus.



'Concerns were expressed about a possible overshooting in the re-pricing by financial markets, notably the foreign exchange markets, in the future,' the bank said in the minutes, which it calls 'the account', of the July 20 rate-setting session released on Thursday.



'The still favorable financing conditions could not be taken for granted and relied to a considerable extent on a continued high degree of monetary policy accommodation.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.51 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.65 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.50 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.49 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.57 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.61 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.02 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank dropped 2.85 percent and Commerzbank surrendered 2.81 percent.



In Paris, Credit Agricole weakened by 1.97 percent and BNP Paribas fell 1.55 percent. Societe Generale also finished lower by 2.32 percent.



In London, Standard Chartered declined 2.72 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland forfeited 2.20 percent. Lloyds Banking Group dropped 1.45 percent and Barclays lost 1.74 percent. HSBC also closed down by 1.34 percent.



Kingfisher tumbled 4.10 percent. The home improvement group reiterated its cautious outlook for its second half after reporting another fall in quarterly sales.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals sank 10.46 percent after the drug-maker lowered its fiscal 2017 outlook for group revenues.



Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group dropped 5.76 percent in Zurich after its first-half net income declined 18.4 percent.



The euro area trade surplus increased to a 6-month high in June as the pace of decrease in imports was bigger than the fall in exports, Eurostat reported Thursday. The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.3 billion from EUR 19 billion in May. This was the highest surplus seen so far this year.



Eurozone inflation remained stable as initially estimated in July, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Inflation in the currency bloc held steady at 1.3 percent in July. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on July 31.



France's unemployment rate dropped in the second quarter to the lowest since late 2011, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. The unemployment rate fell to 9.5 percent, in line with expectations, from 9.6 percent in the first quarter. This was the lowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2011, when it was 9.3 percent.



UK retail sales grew more-than-expected in July as food store sales increased the most in nearly two years. The retail sales volume grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, the same rate as logged in June, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Thursday.



This was the second consecutive monthly growth. Sales were expected to rise at a slower pace of 0.2 percent after June's initially estimated 0.6 percent increase.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than anticipated in the week ended August 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 232,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 244,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 240,000.



Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia-area saw a slightly slower rate of growth in the month of August, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday.



The report said the Philly Fed Index edged down to 18.9 in August from 19.5 in July, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. The index has been expected to dip to 18.5.



A report released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday showed industrial production in the U.S. rose by slightly less than expected in the month of July. The report said industrial production edged up by 0.2 percent in July after climbing by 0.4 percent in June. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent.



Suggesting the U.S. economy may experience further improvements in activity in the second half of the year, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing that its index of leading economic indicators rose in line with estimates in July.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index increased by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.6 percent in June.



