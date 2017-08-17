Via Developments Plc - Trading Update - Purchase Latimer Road in Luton

17 August 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Trading Update - Purchase Latimer Road in Luton

Via Developments Plc, is pleased to announce the following:

On the 15 August 2017, Via exchanged contracts for the purchase of a residential development site in Latimer Road, Luton. The site has planning permission for c. 200 apartments including planning permission for retail space. The purchase price of the site is £8,250,000.

Under the terms of the contract, the Company has paid a non-refundable exchange deposit of £412,500 to the seller to secure the site. Completion of the purchase is subject to, amongst other things, the Company securing funding for the development of the site.

