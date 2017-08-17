Technavio analysts forecast the global chromatography accessories and consumables marketto grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global chromatography accessories and consumablesmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts use the revenue generated from the retail sale of chromatography accessories and consumables.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is a technology-driven market, where the technologies, as well as their adoption by the end-users, have a rapid change on the market. The rapid advances in technology are leading to the development of fast and robust chromatography systems. This leads to the high throughput purification of biomolecules by consuming less time and generates purified molecules with a high level of their chemical properties.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market:

Increased use of chromatography in food safety

Increased use of chromatography in pharmaceutical analysis

Rising automation in chromatography

Increased use of chromatography in food safety

Nowadays, food production is highly processed and is more diversified. Many countries promote regulations for nutritional quality and safety of food that specify the levels of chemical additives, contaminants, and residues in food products. Hence, there is a requirement to assess the product quality by food processors and manufacturers.

Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "Vitamin C is naturally present in food products such as bell peppers, citrus fruits, tomatoes, and broccoli and is also added as a supplement to various foods and drinks. In the finished food products, the depletion of vitamin C during the food processing is used as an indicator for depletion of other nutrients."

Increased use of chromatography in pharmaceutical analysis

Rising automation in chromatography

Globally, automation in research facilities and laboratories has gained popularity, as it helps the experiments to run more effectively and efficiently. Laboratory automation is widely adopted in the fields of chemistry and biology, particularly in applications such as high-throughput screening, diagnostics, automated clinical and analytical testing, large-scale biorepositories, and combinatorial chemistry.

Automation of sample handling processes in chromatography, which were usually done by manual effort, reduces the chances of error significantly in the experiments. The sample handler and distributor technology allow greater control over the quantity of the sample or solution to be used. The incorporation of automated systems in the sample handling, purification, and separation methods in chromatography has led to the discovery of several new instruments and accessories.

Top vendors:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

