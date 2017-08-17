(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

Dalenys (Brussels:NYS) (Paris:NYS) (ISIN BE0946620946 -- Mnemo NYS) publishes the notification of significant shareholdings which it has received in accordance with the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies (hereinafter the "Law").

In accordance with the obligation imposed by section 14 of the Law, Dalenys publishes the following notifications, which it has received:

A. Notification dated on 8 August 2017 Correction of the number of shares held by Mr. Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier on 28/10/2013

1. Date: Notification dated on 8 August 2017

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or sale of voting or voting securities

3. Notification by: A parent company undertaking or a person holding control

4. Persons subject to the notification requirement: Mr Jean-Baptiste DESCROIX-VERNIER

SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA, Boulevard du Souverain, 90 B-1170 Bruxelles

5. Threshold crosssing date: 28/10/2013

6. Threshold that is crossed (in %): 60

7. Denominator: 21 295 849

8. Notified details

A) Voting Securities Last Notification After transaction # voting securities # voting securities % of voting securities Voting securities holder Related to

shares Non related

toshares Related to

shares Non related

toshares JB Descroix-Vernier 620.000 620.000 2,91% JB Descroix-Vernier bénéficiaires 3.432.944 3.432.944 16,12% SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA 8.041.435 8.940.836 41,98% SubTotal 12.094.379 12.993.780 61,02% TOTAL 12.993.780 0 61,02% 0,00%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: SAINT- GEORGES FINANCES SA is controlled by Mr Jean-Baptiste DESCROIX-VERNIER

10. Additional information: Correction to the notification dated on 28/10/2013. Number of voting rights notified for Mr. Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier 622,000. There are 2,000 too many. Number of actual voting rights, as of 28/10/2013: 620,000

B. Notification dated on 8 August 2017 Downward trend in the overall threshold of 60% as of 30/06/2014

1. Date: Notification dated on 8 August 2017

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or sale of voting or voting securities

3. Notification by: A parent company undertaking or a person holding control

4. Persons subject to the notification requirement: SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA, Boulevard du Souverain, 90 B-1170 Bruxelles Mr Jean-Baptiste DESCROIX-VERNIER

5. Threshold crosssing date: 28/10/2013

6. Threshold that is crossed (in %): 60

7. Denominator: 21 297 849

8. Notified details

A) Voting Securities Last Notification After transaction # voting securities # voting securities % of voting securities Voting securities holder Related to

shares Non related

toshares Related to

shares Non related

toshares JB Descroix-Vernier 620.000 620.000 2,91% JB Descroix-Vernier bénéficiaires 3.432.944 3.432.944 16,12% SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA 8.940.836 8.940.836 40,55% SubTotal 12.993.780 12.993.780 59,58% TOTAL 12.993.780 0 59,58% 0,00%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: SAINT- GEORGES FINANCES SA is controlled by Mr Jean-Baptiste DESCROIX-VERNIER

10. Additional information: Exceeding the overall threshold. Fall below 60%

C. Notification dated on 8 August 2017 Downward trend in the threshold of 40% for SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA as of 22/01/2015

1. Date: Notification dated on 8 August 2017

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or sale of voting or voting securities

3. Notification by: A parent company undertaking or a person holding control

4. Persons subject to the notification requirement: SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA, Boulevard du Souverain, 90 B-1170 Bruxelles Mr Jean-Baptiste DESCROIX-VERNIER

5. Threshold crosssing date: 22/01/2015

6. Threshold that is crossed (in %): 40

7. Denominator: 21 297 849

8. Notified details

A) Voting Securities Last Notification After transaction # voting securities # voting securities % of voting securities Voting securities holder Related to

shares Non related

toshares Related to

shares Non related

toshares JB Descroix-Vernier 620.000 620.000 2,91% JB Descroix-Vernier bénéficiaires 3.432.944 3.432.944 16,12% SAINT-GEORGES FINANCES SA 8.940.836 8.940.836 39,66% SubTotal 12.993.780 12.993.780 58,69% TOTAL 12.993.780 0 58,69% 0,00%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: SAINT- GEORGES FINANCES SA is controlled by Mr Jean-Baptiste DESCROIX-VERNIER

10. Additional information: Exceeding the overall threshold. Fall below 40%

Next financial dates:

2017 first-half results: 30 august 2017 after market closing

To see the press release on Dalenys' website, visit:

https://www.dalenys.com/en/news/2017-08-17-transparency-notification.html

About Dalenys

Founded in 2002 by Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier, Dalenys -NYS- (formerly Rentabiliweb) offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants. Ranked #1 of French Fintech by Frenchweb in June 2016, Dalenys offers solutions that integrate transactional and marketing data to increase the conversion of the customers during their purchasing path. With around 200 employees in France and abroad, listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (C compartment), the company rigorously applies the ten principles laid out by the UN Global Compact and is eligible to the FCPI investment funds and to the French PEA-PME savings plan. Dalenys website: www.dalenys.com

Dalenys SA rue Jourdan 41, Saint Gilles, 1060 Brussels, Belgium

SA with capital of 23 458 052

Euronext List BE0946620946 NYS

Translation for information

