Global Defense Fuel Cells Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2021: Improved Performance with High Torque & Low Revolutions

The "Global Defense Fuel Cells Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global defense fuel cells market to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Defense Fuel Cells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is adoption of fuel cells to decrease dependency on imported oil. Fuel cell chemistries, such as lithium-oxygen and microbial fuel cells, are gradually gaining traction and ensure high energy density levels comparable to fossil fuels. These characteristics make them ideal for robust transportation-related energy requirements. Since fuel cells are actively used in military transportation, research activities may be initiated for short to mid-term needs.



According to the report, one driver in the market is improved performance with high torque and low revolutions. Despite the limited availability of infrastructure for fuel cells compared to fossil-fuel powered drivetrains, fuel cells project a higher efficiency of about 60% to 80%. As conventional vehicles do not carry out complete fuel combustion, the efficiency of the vehicle drops compared to the conventional IC engine. The diesel engine utilizes the fuel present in the vehicle to generate torque, leading to a lower number of revolutions compared to those vehicles that operate on fuel cell technology.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limited hydrogen storage options. Hydrogen is considered as one of the most convenient alternatives by energy experts around the globe. However, the much-awaited hydrogen economy comes with its share of limitations such as storage of the gas and high initial cost of utilities. A few ways of addressing the storage challenge include the use of production-on-demand hydrogen technology and an increase in its generation. A team of chemists at the University of Rochester developed a technology that can increase hydrogen production through light-induced hydrogen production systems.





Key vendors

Protonex

Ultracell

Neah Power Systems

General Motors

SFC Energy

Other prominent vendors

WATT Fuel Cell Corporation

Bloom Energy

Altergy

Delphi Automotive

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Corporation

