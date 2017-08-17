According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global electronic access control systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Multi-modal authentication involves the use of two or more biometric technologies to verify or authenticate a consumer. The demand for multi-modal or two-factor authentication is increasing among companies to make transactions more secure. Nowadays, fingerprint scanners are used along with a card swipe that consists of a user's details to make transactions more secure. For instance, if a bank uses both palm vein recognition and facial recognition, both the data must match the pre-registered data.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global electronic access control systems market into three major segments by application. They are:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global electronic access control systems market by commercial applications

Commercial access control systems are also called smart access control systems. They offer complex authentication for multiple users of a system and provide additional information throughout the process for better safety and security. The commercial access control systems that are available in the market include keypads and card readers.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "In corporate firms, access control systems help the management keep track of the employee timesheet, allocate access, identify risks, and save data for future reference. Electronic access control systems are used in applications, such as people and asset protection."

Global electronic access control systems market by industrial applications

The industrial sector uses several types of control systems and associated equipment in industrial production technology. The technology includes control and data acquisition and smaller control system configurations, such as programmable logic in industries, including automation, machinery, and manufacturing.

"At Celgene, the touchless biometrics system technology restricts access to the medical research firm. The biometrics system can be customized according to the needs of Celgene. To control access and provide security, it includes smart functions, such as visitor authorization and management, parking management, and time logging," says Jujhar

Global electronic access control systems market by residential applications

Residential or domestic access control systems consist of mail gate entry systems, front door video systems, and keypad control systems for garage entry. There are numerous types of control systems available depending on the location and size of the residential property.

Intercoms and access control systems form the frontline security set up. Remote gate controls and intercom systems play a dual role by granting access to authorized persons and denying access to unauthorized people. Many access control systems keep track of the entry and exit of both authorized and unauthorized persons.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme

Siemens

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

ASSA ABLOY

Tyco

