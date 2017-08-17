IoT Application and Services Development Market (2017-2022): Proper Development, Simulation, and Testing Can Mitigate Those Risks for Both Service Providers & Enterprise

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "IoT Application and Services Development Market: Operating Systems, Development Environment, Testing/Simulations, and Deployment 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A huge opportunity awaits software developers, systems integrators, cloud and data services providers to develop, operate and maintain IoT applications and services. Key areas for IoT app and service support include IoT specific OS, Application Development and Deployment Platform (ADDP), and IoT Testing services. For example, ADDP and IoT Testing services in particular will be crucial to mitigate risks for enterprise deployment and reduce lifecycle costs.
Another important area is IoT simulation as it will be critical to identifying network impact, potential security concerns, and much more. Among the key technologies, Digital Twinning will play an especially important role.
This research evaluates the IoT app and service ecosystem including major players, market outlook, and opportunities. This research also assesses the growth factors and related technologies including Integrated Development Platform (IDP), Real Time Operating System (RTOS), QA Testing, Open Source and Commercial IoT OS, and overall IoT app and service deployment considerations.
Report Benefits:
- IoT development, testing, and simulations market forecasts
- Understand the role and importance of real-time OS for IoT apps
- Understand IoT testing approaches, benefits, and potential pitfalls
- Learn about the importance of IoT Application Enablement Platforms
- Identify fastest growing solutions and largest market opportunities areas
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.
- Advantech
- Afour Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Altera Corporation
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
- Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)
- Apica System
- Apple Inc.
- ARM Ltd.
- AT&T Inc.
- Atmel Corporation
- Beyond Security
- Blackberry Limited
- C3IoT
- Canonical Ltd.
- Capgemini SE
- Contiki
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Eclipse Foundation
- Enea AB
- (30+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 IoT Operating Systems
3 IoT Application Development and Deployment
4 IoT Testing Services
5 Market Forecast 2017 - 2022
6 Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
8 Appendix: IoT Simulations Marketplaces
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmz9z2/iot_application
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716