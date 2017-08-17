

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market declined Thursday and slipped back below the 9,000 point level. After a weak start, the market came off its early lows, but remained in negative territory throughout the session.



Investor sentiment took a hit from concerns over the political turmoil in the United States. Traders are worried that President Donald Trump's controversies will hamper his ability to implement his policies.



Investors also had their first opportunity to react to the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve, which were released after the European close yesterday. Traders have become doubtful about the Fed's ability to raise interest rates one more time this year after some members revealed that they want to be 'patient' on raising interest rates, as they lowered their forecast for underlying inflation.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 1.02 percent Thursday and finished at 8,945.40. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.97 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.82 percent.



Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group dropped 5.8 percent after its first-half net income declined 18.4 percent. The results fell short of expectations.



The results from Swisscom were much better, as the Swiss telecom service provider topped expectations. However, after a good start, the stock slipped into negative territory and finished down by 0.5 percent.



Bank stocks were under pressure following the release of the Fed minutes. UBS and Credit Suisse weakened by 1.9 percent each. Swiss Life also declined by 1.3 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis fell 1.6 percent. Roche also finished down by 0.3 percent.



Sonova jumped 4.8 percent after the hearing aid manufacturer launched a new 2.4 GHz wireless chip that provides direct connectivity to each mobile phone as well as the connection between two hearing aids.



Sika climbed 1.2 percent, Lonza gained 0.5 percent and Dufry added 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX