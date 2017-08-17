Technavio's latest report on the global flight simulator marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The increasing use of simulation-based training methods are the major factors fueling the market growth. Owing to the increase in fuel prices, it has become difficult for airlines to provide airborne training to pilots. Therefore, they prefer simulator-based training as it requires less time and is less expensive compared with the training on actual aircraft.

Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on aerospace components sector, says, "The use of new technologies, such as mechanical actuation, computer graphics, and distributed computing are emerging trends in the market that are improving the features of flight simulators. The increase in computing speed and memory capacity is also enabling simulators and training devices to produce better-quality images inside the cockpit."

The top three emerging trends driving the global flight simulator marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of cost-effective flight simulators

Development of portable simulators

3D simulation provisions in training

Emergence of cost-effective flight simulators

With the initial and operational cost of simulator-based training matching more or less with that of real-time training, simulator manufacturers are forced to adopt newer technologies that will eventually lead to a decrease in the price of simulators. One such cost-effective technology in focus is the use of helmet-mount or head-worn VR systems.

Head-worn VR systems have caught the interest of the entertainment industry and are slowly apprehending the interest of the simulator industry. Modern wearable simulators are much more powerful and cost effective than traditional laptop training devices with all technologies shifting toward head-worn applications and VR training.

Development of portable simulators

Portable simulators provide the flexibility to be carried to the site and are mostly preferred by the military. It is also called as deployable simulation in military terms. These simulators are in containerized packages and are brought into the theater to maintain the readiness of army personnel when they are not engaged in missions.

In 2016, Rockwell Collins won a contract from the Mexican Navy for the delivery of a Transportable Blackhawk Operations Simulator (T-BOS). It is a high-fidelity FTD that trains on the Mexican Navy's UH-60M helicopter operations and has the identical form, fit, and function as the cockpit of the helicopter.

3D simulation provisions in training

3D simulation training revolves around the basic take-off and landing, in-flight operations, and problem resolution protocols across various aircraft applications, such as scientific research, search and rescue, 3D mapping, and commercial and military applications.

The 3D simulation model enables a fully functional 3D virtual world in which aircraft can fly, featuring all the necessary provisions of voluntary and involuntary actions and well as natural terrains, such as realistic lighting conditions (time of day), photo-textures, urban areas, roads, railroad network, airports, and real geological features and terrain database.

The key vendors are as follows:

CAE

FlightSafety International

L3 Link Simulation and Training

Rockwell Collins

Thales

