IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, and Free Spirit Organics Native American Corporation (FSO NAC) is pleased to announce that after yesterday's planning session the group has accelerated the completion of the 60-acre project planted on the 250-acre CBIS/FSO NAC MBS001 plot currently underway.

The 2017 CBIS/FSO NAC MBS001 harvest schedule has been accelerated to immediately complete harvesting the 15-acre Phase 1 immediately. The Phase 2 harvest will begin and be completed very shortly thereafter. The management group is now hiring approximately 25 additional local workers to assist in this massive endeavor, and this direct community job creation initiative is a very important part of its Native American economic development plan for our industrial hemp project on San Joaquin Sovereign Tribal Fee land MBS, California.

"The 2017 CBIS/FSO NAC MBS001 harvest is going much better than expected, with the plants growing very fast," stated Cannabis Science CEO and CO-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney. "Many are over 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide right now. They were all planted about ten feet apart and now they are beginning to grow into each other and are nearing peak growth. This is a good problem to have when your plants are over 5 to 6 feet tall and over 5 feet wide and there are literally rows and rows of trees growing in sync with the branches so heavy at the bottom they are beginning to break off. Some of the larger branches are beginning to touch the ground leading to the accelerated harvest schedule.

"The timing of harvest is very important because at this point of the growth cycle we can maximize production and extraction usage profiles. We are bringing in extra equipment and arranging additional secure storage space to handle this large amount of raw product. The additional equipment needed for extraction of industrial and medicinal oils and fibrous products of this Hemp crop is being acquired now and some of the on-site equipment is being retrofitted now for such a mass production on the site, this will enable a much larger processing ability to start immediately.

"The 2017 CBIS/FSO NAC MBS001 harvest is still expected to yield approximately 70,000-pounds of raw inventory with wholesale numbers around $500.00 per lb. Again, there is a possible high demand for quantity and high quality profiles that can create a considerable increase in value for the initiative. The Native American initiative is certainly one of our key projects and now is the time that loyal shareholders have been waiting for. This is another key indicator that our growth schedule is on track and our success is at hand," stated Cannabis Science CEO and CO-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

