Peru Construction Equipment Markets 2011-2021

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Peru Construction Equipment Market Outlook to 2021 -Technological Advancements and Well Equipped Machineries to Drive Market Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Peru Construction Equipment Market Outlook to 2021 -Technological Advancements and Well Equipped Machineries to Drive Market Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of construction equipment in Peru. The report also covers company profile of major players, market share, export and import scenario; decision making process, trends and developments and issues and challenges. The report concludes with porter five forces analysis, market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Country Overview

Peru Construction and Mining Industry

Supply of Construction Equipment in Peru Market

Sales Market for Construction Equipment in Peru

Rental Market for Construction Equipment In Peru

Peru Construction Equipment Market Segmentation

Export and Import Scenario of Peru Construction Equipment Market

Buy or Rent: Question to Ponder Over

Issues and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definition and Size

2.2. List of Construction Equipment

2.3. Abbreviations

2.4. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Market Sizing Approach

Variables Dependent and Independent

Multifactor based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Conclusion



3. Peru Construction Equipment Market Overview and Genesis



4. Value Chain Analysis of Peru Construction Equipment Market

4.1. Importer-Distributor Model



5. Peru Construction Equipment Market Size

5.1. Peru Construction Equipment Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2016



6. Peru Construction Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. By Type of Construction Equipments, 2011-2016

6.2. By Bulldozers and Angle Dozers

6.3. By Revenues Contribution from Final Machine and Spare Parts, 2011-2016

6.4. By New Sale, Component Sale and Rental Market, 2011-2016

6.5. By Applications

6.6. By End Users/Sectors



7. Snapshot on Peru Rental Construction Equipment Market

7.1. Peru Rental Construction Equipment Market, 2011-2016

7.2. Landscape in Rental Construction Equipment Market

7.3. Peru Rental Construction Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021



8. Export And Import Scenario of Peru Construction Equipment market, 2011-2015

8.1. Import Value of Peru Construction Equipment, 2011-2015

8.2. Import Value of Peru Construction Equipment Market By Major Destination, 2011-2015

8.3. Export Value of Peru Construction Equipment, 2011-2015



9. Key Customer Segments And Decision Making Process To Buy Or Rent Construction Equipment In Peru

9.1. Decision Making Process To Buy Construction Equipment In Peru

9.2. Decision Making Process To Rent Construction Equipment In Peru



10. Procedure For Doing Construction Equipment Business in Peru With Detailed Analysis On How To Become Dealer For Construction Equipment In Peru

10.1. Introduction to General Regulations

10.2. How To Establish A Branch In Peru?

List of Documents Required for US Firms to Establish A Branch In Peru

Resolutions specified in Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting



11. After Sales Service Scenario for Peru Construction Equipment Market

11.1. Major Participants of After Sales Service

11.2. Maintenance Practice and Supporting Documentation

Construction Site Services

Operations Support Services

Rigging Services

11.3. Warranty of Construction Equipment



12. Trends And Development And Peru Construction Equipment Market

12.1. Growth In The Construction Industry

12.2. New Technology Driving Innovation: GPS Technology

12.3. High Demand For Technologically Advanced Equipment With ECU



13. Government Regulations in Peru Construction Equipment Market

13.1. Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP's)

13.2. Works For Taxes Law

13.3. Machinery Regulations

13.4. Law for the Promotion of Energy Efficiency



14. Issues and challenges in the Peru construction equipment market

14.1. Unfavorable Weather Conditions of Peru

14.2. Presence of High Altitude Mountains

14.3. Downfall in Peru Mining industry

14.4. Lack of Skilled Workers



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis For Peru Construction Equipment Market



16. Market Share of Major Players in Peru Construction Equipment Market, 2016

16.1. By Major Players (Overall)

16.2. By Major Players (Bulldozers)

16.3. By Major Players (Forklifts)



17. Company Profile of Major Players in Peru Construction Equipment Market

17.1. Caterpillar Inc.

17.2. Komatsu Mitsui

17.3. Maquiperu

17.4. Volvo Construction Machinery

17.5. Sinomaq



18. Peru Construction Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections

18.1. Projected Future Outlook of Peru Construction Equipment Market, 2017-2021

18.2. Projected Future Outlook by Sales and Rental Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2021



19. Analyst Recommendation



20. Macro Economic Factors Affecting Peru Construction Equipment Market

20.1. GDP From Construction Industry, 2011-2021

20.2. Mining Infrastructure Investment, 2011-2021

20.3. Construction Bars, 2011-2021



Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar

Ferreyros

Hangcha

Hyundai Forklift

Ipesa

Komatsu Mitsui

Samsung heavy equipment

Southern Peru Copper Corporation

Unimaq Bulldozers

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwphxf/peru_construction



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716