Peru Construction Equipment Markets 2011-2021

The "Peru Construction Equipment Market Outlook to 2021 -Technological Advancements and Well Equipped Machineries to Drive Market Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
"Peru Construction Equipment Market Outlook to 2021 -Technological Advancements and Well Equipped Machineries to Drive Market Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of construction equipment in Peru. The report also covers company profile of major players, market share, export and import scenario; decision making process, trends and developments and issues and challenges. The report concludes with porter five forces analysis, market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Country Overview
Peru Construction and Mining Industry
Supply of Construction Equipment in Peru Market
Sales Market for Construction Equipment in Peru
Rental Market for Construction Equipment In Peru
Peru Construction Equipment Market Segmentation
Export and Import Scenario of Peru Construction Equipment Market
Buy or Rent: Question to Ponder Over
Issues and Challenges
Growth Drivers
Future Outlook
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definition and Size
2.2. List of Construction Equipment
2.3. Abbreviations
2.4. Market Size and Modeling
Research Methodology
Market Sizing Approach
Variables Dependent and Independent
Multifactor based Sensitivity Model
Limitations
Conclusion
3. Peru Construction Equipment Market Overview and Genesis
4. Value Chain Analysis of Peru Construction Equipment Market
4.1. Importer-Distributor Model
5. Peru Construction Equipment Market Size
5.1. Peru Construction Equipment Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2016
6. Peru Construction Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. By Type of Construction Equipments, 2011-2016
6.2. By Bulldozers and Angle Dozers
6.3. By Revenues Contribution from Final Machine and Spare Parts, 2011-2016
6.4. By New Sale, Component Sale and Rental Market, 2011-2016
6.5. By Applications
6.6. By End Users/Sectors
7. Snapshot on Peru Rental Construction Equipment Market
7.1. Peru Rental Construction Equipment Market, 2011-2016
7.2. Landscape in Rental Construction Equipment Market
7.3. Peru Rental Construction Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021
8. Export And Import Scenario of Peru Construction Equipment market, 2011-2015
8.1. Import Value of Peru Construction Equipment, 2011-2015
8.2. Import Value of Peru Construction Equipment Market By Major Destination, 2011-2015
8.3. Export Value of Peru Construction Equipment, 2011-2015
9. Key Customer Segments And Decision Making Process To Buy Or Rent Construction Equipment In Peru
9.1. Decision Making Process To Buy Construction Equipment In Peru
9.2. Decision Making Process To Rent Construction Equipment In Peru
10. Procedure For Doing Construction Equipment Business in Peru With Detailed Analysis On How To Become Dealer For Construction Equipment In Peru
10.1. Introduction to General Regulations
10.2. How To Establish A Branch In Peru?
List of Documents Required for US Firms to Establish A Branch In Peru
Resolutions specified in Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting
11. After Sales Service Scenario for Peru Construction Equipment Market
11.1. Major Participants of After Sales Service
11.2. Maintenance Practice and Supporting Documentation
Construction Site Services
Operations Support Services
Rigging Services
11.3. Warranty of Construction Equipment
12. Trends And Development And Peru Construction Equipment Market
12.1. Growth In The Construction Industry
12.2. New Technology Driving Innovation: GPS Technology
12.3. High Demand For Technologically Advanced Equipment With ECU
13. Government Regulations in Peru Construction Equipment Market
13.1. Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP's)
13.2. Works For Taxes Law
13.3. Machinery Regulations
13.4. Law for the Promotion of Energy Efficiency
14. Issues and challenges in the Peru construction equipment market
14.1. Unfavorable Weather Conditions of Peru
14.2. Presence of High Altitude Mountains
14.3. Downfall in Peru Mining industry
14.4. Lack of Skilled Workers
15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis For Peru Construction Equipment Market
16. Market Share of Major Players in Peru Construction Equipment Market, 2016
16.1. By Major Players (Overall)
16.2. By Major Players (Bulldozers)
16.3. By Major Players (Forklifts)
17. Company Profile of Major Players in Peru Construction Equipment Market
17.1. Caterpillar Inc.
17.2. Komatsu Mitsui
17.3. Maquiperu
17.4. Volvo Construction Machinery
17.5. Sinomaq
18. Peru Construction Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections
18.1. Projected Future Outlook of Peru Construction Equipment Market, 2017-2021
18.2. Projected Future Outlook by Sales and Rental Revenue in USD Million, 2017-2021
19. Analyst Recommendation
20. Macro Economic Factors Affecting Peru Construction Equipment Market
20.1. GDP From Construction Industry, 2011-2021
20.2. Mining Infrastructure Investment, 2011-2021
20.3. Construction Bars, 2011-2021
Companies Mentioned
- Caterpillar
- Ferreyros
- Hangcha
- Hyundai Forklift
- Ipesa
- Komatsu Mitsui
- Samsung heavy equipment
- Southern Peru Copper Corporation
- Unimaq Bulldozers
- Volvo
