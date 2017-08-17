DOOGEE S60 Unveiling: An Epoch-Making Rugged Flagship Phone

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --What does the usual rugged phone look like? Clumsy, heavy body, out-dated CPU, low pixels photos and small storage? For the longest time, the rugged phone market has been full of these typesof products that could be used only for voice calls. On the other hand, as more and more peoplebecome interested in exploring the outdoors and outdoor sports, the needfor a powerful, rugged smartphonehas increased. DOOGEE, the professional smartphone manufacturer, aims to deliver a promising new solution to the market with its recently unveiled brand-new rugged phone S60.

DOOGEE S60 (http://bit.ly/2v3JIJT) is designed not only in a rugged way but also equipped with flagship features. "If you are looking for a rugged phone that you can use in daily life, S60 could be your best choice," according to DOOGEE.

Design: manly, strong, special, with IP68

As a rugged phone, DOOGEE S60 had achieved the certified high rating of IP68 protection, meaning it stands over 30 minutes' immersion under 1.5m water, and keeps sands and dust from getting in the phone. The body is designed with special materials and enhanced craftsmanship for drop and shock resistance. In a word, the device is targeting outdoor players and perfectly meeting their needs.

The released photo shows a gold finish with black plastic cushion around the corners will be what DOOGEE S60 looks like. Almost the whole back cover of S60 is made of aluminum alloy, a highly intensive aerospace grade material which is much stronger than glass. After multiple stages of anodic oxidation and sand blasting, the metal is then hard enough to resist drops and scratches. The back is not smooth at all, but engineered with a number of practical design elements such as the honeycomb and screws that are symmetrically distributed.

To achieve the IP68 rating of waterproof and dustproof, details are the key. For example, the headphone jack and USB hole that must be open are protected with waterproof rubber plugs. As for the exposed openings, like the speaker, there is waterproof glue adhesive inside of them.

Regarding the display aspect, S60 minimizes the bezel in order to maximize its unique 5.2" FHD display. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Overall, S60 is manly, strong, and uniquely special in the market.

Performance: most powerful ever

The rugged phone features a high performance with octa-core MTK Helio P25, which is rarely found in a professional rugged phone. The 6GB of RAM is worth being mentioned when it comes to the rugged phone market. The big capacity is a high-end choice even for big brands like Samsung or Sony, will ensure an extreme fluent operating experience with it. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, expandable to 256GB with a micro-SD card.

5580mAh battery is definitely a killer size for the S60.The massive battery can sustain for a moderate use of three days in this phone. Moreover, DOOGEE applied the advanced fast charging technology up to 12V-2A into S60, which gives 30% power to S60 in 10 minutes charging. With a chip inserted, S60 supports wireless charging too. OTG is supported to charge other Android or IOS devices.

Camera: outstanding 21MP camera and interesting functions

S60 is using the Sony® IMX 230 sensor with an incredibly big 1/2.4 inch of CMOS size, a popular camera sensor which was applied in Huawei, Xiaomi flagships. The 21MP camera is outstanding even in the fashion smartphone market as well in addition to the rugged market. The Sony® IMX 230 supports PDAF and OIS technology, which are working together to improve focus speed by 100% and create crystal-clear photos.

Apart from the camera specs, some interesting camera software was included. S60 applied classic functionality roulette, the same as you can find in DSLR keys. It offers 9 filters in the roulette, almost covering all the shooting scenes like portrait, sports, landscape, sunset and night. Since there are no actual shooting options that can be changed in this roulette, it was built to deliver fun and ease in shooting.

Specially designed tools you will need

As a rugged phone, S60 is designed to work in fields, underwater and other outdoor environments. The GPS and GLONASS navigating system are essential for users. There are many useful tools built in the system, such as compass, gyroscope, coulomb-meter, andbaroceptor, that users will in need when exploring the fields.

There are also some popular functions applied in S60. For example, it offers NFC that supports shopping and fast data transmitting. A physical PTT (Push to Talk) button and SOS button are put in the side of S60, so that users can get instant communication despiteweak telephone signals.

DOOGEE S60 will come to market soon in this month, to get more news please visit: www.doogee.cc.

