Deuterated Drugs Formulations Therapeutics Strategies & Markets, 2024 - What are the Major Factors Driving the Development of Deuterated Drugs?

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Deuterated Drugs Formulations Therapeutics Markets Strategies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Deuterated Drugs: Products, Pipelines, Strategies, Therapeutics and Markets is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.
The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug formulation developers, product designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for drugs that incorporate deuterium into the chemical structure of APIs to modify drug properties in vivo. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.
Deuterated Drugs - What You Will Learn
- What deuterated drugs are currently FDA-approved or in late-stage development, what are their distinguishing properties, how are they marketed, and what are the therapeutic specifics?
- What are the major factors driving the development of deuterated drugs?
- What are the product strategies of deuterated drug developers?
- What is the size of the deuterated drug market today, who are the active sector participants, and what will the market look like in 2024?
- How important are formulator-developer-manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for deuterated drugs?
Report Value Matrix
- Managed Care Managers
- Management Consultants
- Financial Analysts
- Pharma Product Managers
- Device Suppliers
- Biotech Managers
- Drug Marketers & Strategists
- Clinical Managers
- Drug Distributors
- Pharma Regulators
- Product Developers
- Component Suppliers
- CMOs, CSOs
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Drug Therapy Market Dynamics
- Market Segments and Indications
- Competing Technologies
- Market Drivers
- Drug Re-positioning/Re-purposing
- Extending Patent Life
- Dosing Frequency & Patient Adherence
- Competitive Landscape
- Formulators/Developers
- Marketers
- Alliances
- Acquisitions
Deuterated Drug Therapeutics
- Formulation Technology
- Drug Property Kinetics
- Extending Dosing Intervals
- Addressing Unmet Therapeutic Needs
Selected Near-term Therapeutic Targets
- Neurotransmitter Regulation
- Transmembrane Conductance
- Kinase Inhibitors
- Anti-inflammatory
- Mitochondrial Function Modulation
- Antineoplastic
Deuterated Drugs - Near-term Therapeutic Market Analysis
- Addiction
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Hereditary
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
Market Factors
- Regulations and Approvals
- Clinical Trials & End Points
- IP/Patent Factors
- Defensive Patent Strategies
- Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals
- Camargo
- Celgene
- CombiPhos
- Concert Pharmaceuticals
- DeuteRx
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- Invent Pharmaceuticals
- Lundbeck A/S
- Neuland Laboratories
- Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
- PharmatrophiX
- Protia LLC
- Retrotope
- Teva
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfjpwk/deuterated_drugs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716