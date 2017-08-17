Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal military satellite marketreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global military satellite market from 2017-2021.

The nature of battles has changed from month-long wars to few days of expeditionary battles. The military and defense forces around the globe require space capability for various military requirements, including communication, and to meet the demand for more operationally responsive forces. The utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced aircraft, cruise missiles, and modern equipment has also largely increased among military forces. Many of the modern military platforms need real-time flight and surveillance data via satellites.

Competitive vendor landscape

In-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, R&D investments, newer technologies, global footprint network, and a strong client base have become the major areas to have the edge over the competitors. Factors like global economic recovery, the growth of aerospace and defense sector, and enduring R&D investments have opened opportunities for defense and aerospace vendors to compete and grow.

"The global military satellite market is intensely competitive, and vendors compete based on development cost, quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. Therefore, to survive and prosper in such a competitive environment, it is vital for the competing vendors to offer cost-effective and high-quality satellite systems with latest technology and materials," says Moutushi Saha, a lead space research analyst from Technavio

Top five military satellite market vendors

Boeing

In February 2017, Boeing and the USAF signed a contract for the sustainment of GPS, which is focused on enhancing the navigation capabilities of the US Armed Forces and its allied forces. Boeing has been engaged in GPS programs as a prime integrator for the last 40 years. The extension of the contract with the USAF may lead to the development of next-generation GPS satellites during the forecast period.

IAI

IAI provides a comprehensive array of satellites and satellite equipment, including Earth observation and communication satellites, scientific and research satellites, ground control stations, and satellite launch vehicles. The company, primarily through its subsidiary, ELTA Systems, provides intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, self-protection and self-defense, and early warning and control systems.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman develops military space systems and associated payloads, as well as integrates mission-enabling systems and services. Its space systems are used in satellite communications, Earth observation, space science, and space exploration applications. Since the past 30 years, Northrop Grumman has been offering its jam-resistant payloads that are used for military communication satellites.

Thales Alenia Space

Thales Alenia Space designs, develops, and manufactures a comprehensive array of space systems that are used for both commercial and government applications globally. The company provides remote sensing satellites and associated payloads for defense, civilian, and dual-use applications.

Raytheon

Raytheon offers advanced extremely high frequency (AEHF) satellite communication systems and solutions that are operated by the US Air Force Space Command Division. The AEHF satellites are used to ensure secure communications between the US military and its allied forces. Its AEHF terminals provide an advanced satellite communication solution, linking the President of the US and senior military advisor across the globe.

