

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's response to last weekend's violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to a CBS News poll, although the results show a significant partisan divide on the issue.



Fifty-five percent of Americans said they disapprove of the way Trump handled the response to the events in Charlottesville, while 34 percent said they approve.



Trump has drawn considerable criticism for his statements after Heather Heyer was killed and nineteen others were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd of anti-white supremacist protesters on Saturday.



The president has suggested that blame for the clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters should be shared by both sides.



While 82 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of Independents disapprove of Trump's response, 67 percent of Republicans approve.



The poll found that 55 percent of Americans don't think Trump accurately explained the events in Charlottesville and who is to blame, although 68 percent of Republicans said he was accurate.



Meanwhile, the results of the survey show widespread agreement that the attack that led to Heyer's death was an act of domestic terrorism.



Sixty-three percent of Americans said the attack was domestic terrorism, including 51 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Democrats.



The CBS News poll of 1,223 adults was conducted by SSRS from August 14th through 16th and has margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



