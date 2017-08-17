Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% by 2021: Growing Demand for Lightweight & High-Performance Materials From Various End Use Industries

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ceramic matrix composites market to grow at a CAGR of 9.95% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for LEAP engine in the aerospace industry. The LEAP engine manufactured by GE in the last two years has triggered the demand for CMCs in the aerospace industry. This initiative includes the manufacturing and supplying of CMC-based jet engines by GE Aviation, a subsidiary of GE.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Snecma, is developing a high-bypass turbofan engine using high-performance composite materials. The production of turbo engines will reduce the fuel consumption by 15%. Moreover, the LEAP program has attracted more than 5,100 orders to GE Aviation; it is planning to achieve a target of 1,720 engines by 2018. For instance, COMAC has planned to use LEAP engine in its new aircraft, COMAC C919. This initiative has also benefited the key players in the aviation sector, such as Boeing and Airbus.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials. There is an increased demand for lightweight and high-performance materials from various end-user industries. These advanced materials can be used in various industrial applications to gain benefits from their energy-saving and wear-resistance properties. They are preferred in high friction applications as thermally conductive materials. These materials are widely used in aerospace and defense, and automobiles industries. Among the various types of high-performance materials, CMCs are preferred widely owing to their properties such as high-temperature resistance, thermal shock resistance, and non-conductive nature.



Key vendors

COI Ceramics

General Electric

Lancer Systems

Rolls-Royce

SGL Group

Ultramet

Other prominent vendors

3M

Albany International

Applied Thin Films

Automated Dynamics

CeramTec

CoorsTek

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 07: Geographic Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix





