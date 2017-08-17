Events in Washington, D.C., Houston, Seattle, London, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and Johannesburg will bring together the best and brightest minds in digital and process excellence.



BELLEVUE, Wash., 2017-08-17 20:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 today announced the K2 Velocity Global Tour, a series of must-attend events where the company will unveil the latest K2 process automation platform capabilities and deliver key industry insights to help propel businesses forward through the digital age.



Rather than having one large-scale event that would require customers and partners to travel from around the world, K2 is bringing the power of process automation to them. The tour, which consists of half-day events with a keynote, customer presentations, breakouts and receptions, will begin on October 3 in Washington, D.C. and continues across the globe for a month thereafter with stops in Houston, Seattle, London, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and Johannesburg.



Organizations around the world are under relentless pressure to digitize and automate, but it isn't a simple undertaking and can be very expensive. K2 aims to make this easier with a platform designed to empower developers, non-technical business users and everyone in-between, to build process applications at scale with a low-code, visual drag-and-drop design interface. This enables organizations to build and collaborate on enterprise-wide applications and rapidly scale the platform across all processes. Flexible and reusable components mean that when an application component has been built once, it can be reused over and over again.



"We believe that every business process can and should be digitized and automated, however we recognize that many organizations don't have and can't afford the technical developer resources necessary to build process applications that span their entire organization to achieve true digital automation," said Adriaan van Wyk, CEO of K2. "With the Velocity Global Tour, we're bringing the power of K2 around the world so organizations of any size and in any location, can learn how they can automate their businesses too, without hiring massive development teams or spending millions of dollars."



Attendees will benefit from participating in the events in a number of ways:



-- Education: Grow K2 expertise with multiple interactive opportunities to learn best practices. -- Community: Connect with peers at leading organizations that are using K2 to transform work and accelerate business. -- Innovation: Learn and apply what's possible as K2 unveils the next wave of capabilities in the K2 platform that will shape the future of automation. -- Impact: Walk away feeling energized to build enterprise-ready process applications that rapidly scale - driving digital automation within their entire organization.



Visit the K2 Velocity Global Tour website to learn more about dates, locations, venues, agendas and to register for an event near you.



ABOUT K2: With K2's process automation platform, organizations can rapidly build and deploy enterprise-grade business process applications that are agile, scalable and reusable, and scale the platform across all processes that move work between people, systems and machines. K2 solutions are being used by more than 1.5 million users in more than 4,000 organizations, including 30-percent of Fortune 100 companies.



