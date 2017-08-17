Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal motorcycle sensors market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 18 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global motorcycle sensors market expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be primarily driven by growing integration of advanced electronic components in the motorcycles.

The global automotive sensors market is highly fragmented. It is characterized by the presence of many established manufacturers, well-diversified global and regional vendors, and a significant number of small and medium-sized enterprises. However, as global players expand their footprint, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete, especially on aspects such as quality, safety, and price.

"E-mobility capabilities of OEMs will become critical in sustaining competition because future innovation in the automotive industry will hinge on electronics and software. The growing dependence on sensor and radar based systems is one of the major reasons driving the global motorcycle sensor market. The increase in competition among the prominent vendors in sensor technology has resulted in the development of improved and efficient products, which is taking the global automotive industry to a higher level," says Amey Vikram, a lead automotive electronics analyst from Technavio

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Sensata Technologies

It is an industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It produces a broad range of customized advanced sensors and controls for mission-critical applications, which includes thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, bimetal current and temperature control devices used in electric motors, and pressure sensors in automotive systems.

Continental

Continental is one of the largest automotive manufacturing companies that manufactures, develops, and sells passenger cars, light trucks, industrial tires, and related products. Continental is one of the global leading companies that offer various sensors across the automotive industry. The company offers three major sensors across automotive industry such as engine management sensors, instrumentation sensors, and wheel speed sensors.

Delphi Automotive

Delphi Automotive is a global vehicle components manufacturer that provides electrical and electronic, powertrain, active safety, and thermal technology solutions to the commercial and automotive vehicle markets. It provides best in class products and support across the automotive industry. It offers various products that are specially designed to meet the safety practices through enhancing the driver's awareness in the path of the vehicle.

DENSO

DENSO supplies advanced automotive technology, systems, and components to major players in the automotive industry. DENSO is one of the leading companies that keep trying to design and develop new technologies to enhance the driving experience and safety for its global customers. It offers a wide range of driving environments through its core safety technologies. It uses its sensing technology to observe the surrounding of the vehicle in both critical and normal driving situations.

Robert Bosch

The company is a provider of technology and services worldwide. It provides a range of automotive and other consumer products. The company's R&D activities focus on optimizing the existing products and developing new technologies. Bosch is one of the leading companies that offer advanced sensors across the automotive industry. Its sensors deliver accurate information from every part of the vehicle.

