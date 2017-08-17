ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) today issued the following statement in response to Pershing Square Capital Management's investor presentation on ADP:

"ADP is committed to engaging constructively with shareholders on important issues facing the company. However, we strongly disagree with many of the assertions made by Mr. Ackman in today's presentation, which betrays a fundamental lack of understanding of the current state of ADP's business and strategy. He presented nothing that has not previously been analyzed by the Board and management."

"ADP is not resting on its laurels. Our Board and management team are thoughtfully transforming our organization and culture to compete effectively and drive global growth in the evolving Human Capital Management market. We are confident that we have the right plan underway to ensure ADP's future success. We are accelerating investments in R&D to provide best-in-class cloud-based HCM solutions, migrating numerous customers to our strategic platforms, streamlining operations, rationalizing our footprint, and taking actions to improve client satisfaction and retention -- all while continuing to outperform for shareholders."

"ADP shares have outperformed the S&P 500 for many years, and the company has generated total shareholder returns in excess of 200% since Carlos Rodriguez became CEO nearly six years ago. ADP has also consistently delivered on its commitment to return capital to shareholders -- demonstrated by $11.3 billion in share buybacks and dividends over the past five fiscal years and annual dividend increases for the last 42 years."

"Our strong and independent Board, which includes four new independent directors since 2014, possesses an ideal mix of leadership continuity and fresh perspective as well as an optimal balance of skills and expertise to hold management accountable and provide sound oversight for ADP's global strategy. The Board is always open to good ideas regardless of their source. We look forward to engaging substantively with investors about ways to build on our success and continue delivering sustainable value to ADP shareholders."

