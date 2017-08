WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hershey (HSY) continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday after an early move to the upside. After reaching its best intraday level in well over a month, Hershey is currently up by 2.7 percent.



The advance by Hershey comes after Bernstein upgraded its rating on the chocolate giant to Outperform from Market Perform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX