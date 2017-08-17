Technavio's latest report on the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market will witness significant growth during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this market is the increasing development of the global semiconductor market. The growth of the global semiconductor market will impact the related markets such as the global semiconductor materials market and the global semiconductor testing and equipment market.

Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on semiconductor equipment sector, says, "Photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are mainly purchased by semiconductor foundries that undertake the entire manufacturing process of ICs. Therefore, with the increasing demand for semiconductors, the demand for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries will increase during the forecast period."

The top three emerging trends driving the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing use of NEMS technology

Advances in lithography techniques

Growth in 3D chip packaging

NEMS NEMS are devices that integrate electrical and mechanical systems at a nanoscale. NEMS are the logical next generation of devices after MEMS. NEMS have a large number of features, such as low power consumption and low production costs, because of their relatively small size.

"NEMS can also be used in a number of devices such as portable power generators, sensors, energy harvesters, drug delivery systems, and displays. Although NEMS are still in the research phase and have only been manufactured in low volumes, these components will change the technological landscape once they are designed and manufactured in large volumes," according to Raghu

Advances in lithography techniques

Lithography is the technique of imprinting a design onto a flat substrate. When UV light or radiation is used during imprinting, the technique is known as photolithography. Lithography is one of the most important steps of IC fabrication as it transfers the required design onto the IC.

With the increasing trend of the miniaturization of components, the demand for finer patterning and engraving techniques has increased. With the introduction of new lithography techniques, the requirements for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries are also bound to change to suit these techniques.

Growth in 3D chip packaging

Many firms are focusing on the development of 3D ICs. 3D ICs are integrated circuits that work with the stacking of dies in a vertical manner, which results in a compact size as well as increases the performance.

The growth of 3D ICs has led to the introduction of 3D IC WLP. In this, the packaging is done at a wafer level (before the semiconductor wafer has been cut into dies). One of the major components of 3D ICs is the requirement of vertical TSV interconnections. These interconnections allow a through-chip communication rather than a lateral connection.

The key vendors are as follows:

JSR

Merck

TOKYO OHKA KOGYA

The Dow Chemical Company

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

