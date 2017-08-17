

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President Donald Trump has drawn widespread criticism for his response to the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the results of a new Quinnipiac University national poll still show an improvement in his approval rating.



The poll found that Trump continues to have a negative 39 percent to 57 percent approval rating, although that is up from a negative 33 percent to 61 percent earlier this month, the lowest of his presidency.



Quinnipiac noted the uptick in Trump's approval rating comes amid an improvement in views of his handling of the economy.



Voters are divided 46 percent to 46 percent on Trump's handling of the economy in the latest poll compared to a negative 41 percent to 52 percent earlier this month.



Sixty-two percent of voters describe the nation's economy as 'excellent' or 'good,' the highest since Quinnipiac first asked the question in 2001.



'Sorely in need of an infusion of support, President Donald Trump can at least hang his hat on the economy, although it's a very small peg,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



'He gets a shot in the arm from his own party on credit for economic conditions today, and a slight bump in overall approval,' Malloy added. 'But that's about it.'



Malloy noted that Trump continues to get very low marks on character traits such as level headedness, empathy and honesty.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,361 voters was conducted August 9th through 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



