Technavio analysts forecast the global tracked excavators marketto grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005074/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global tracked excavators market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global tracked excavatorsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Based on geography, the global tracked excavators market is segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. APAC accounted for the largest share of the global tracked excavators market in 2016, accounting for 38.50%. The construction equipment industry in Asia fared better than the Americas and EMEA during 2012-2015. This can be attributed to various undergoing infrastructure projects, which kept the demand for construction equipment steady, thus keeping a healthy market environment for excavators.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global tracked excavators market:

Increased government spending on infrastructure

International events in first time hosting countries

Stability in crude oil prices

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased government spending on infrastructure

Infrastructure development is of prime importance in any country as it is directly proportional to the economic growth of a nation. Rapid economic growth provides jobs and delivers important services, such as energy, housing, and clean water supply. A country's strong infrastructure attracts high investments from MNCs to set up their establishments.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead construction research analyst at Technavio, says, "Asia witnessed a significant growth in infrastructure spending in 2010-2016. Asian countries are expected to invest further in infrastructure development to match up with the European and American countries. Infrastructure development projects in Asia are mostly done by public sector bodies and respective government agencies."

International events in first time hosting countries

The period of 2015-2025 is expected to witness various international sporting events in countries which have never hosted similar events in the past. This will pose an opportunity for the growth of the real estate and construction activities in these regions. As these regions will host such events for the first time, every infrastructure requirement, including stadiums, tracks, training facilities, and games village (residential areas), must be setup from scratch.

"Such sporting events are a huge business opportunity for various sectors, with the construction industry being the major beneficiary. The growth of the construction industry is directly proportional to the growth of tracked excavators. These new projects will require a minimum of 4-6 years of completion," adds Gaurav.

Stability in crude oil prices

Due to the fall in the prices of crude oil to as low as USD 53/barrel in 2015, oil producing nations, except Saudi Arabia, extracted less quantity of oil than their maximum capacity. This resulted in the decline in oil production activities in these countries. This, in turn, decreased the demand for construction equipment.

This stability in oil prices will drive the global economy and lead to the resumption of pending infrastructure projects. In addition, new developmental projects will be sanctioned, thus increasing the demand for construction equipment and ultimately increasing the need for tracked excavators.

Top vendors:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

XCMG

Browse Related Reports:

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2017-2021

Global Truck-mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2017-2021

Global Bathroom Sensor Taps Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com