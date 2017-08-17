Global Wealth Migration Review 2016-2026 - Top 30 Countries & Top 25 Cities by HNWI Net Inflows/Outflows

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report covers global wealth and wealth migration trends over the past year (2016), with projections to 2026.

Scope

Wealth migration trends over the past year (2016).

Top 30 countries by HNWI net inflows/outflows in 2016.

Top 25 cities by HNWI net inflows/outflows in 2016.

Future wealth migration trends and insights.

Impact of Brexit on wealth migration.

Top 2nd home hotspots for the world's wealthy.

Most popular hotels, trains and hobbies for the world's wealthy.

The rise of hotel residences and residential estates worldwide.

Key Highlights



Global wealth migration is accelerating. Approximately 82,000 millionaires (HNWIs) migrated in 2016, compared to just 64,000 in 2015.

For the second straight year Australia is the top country worldwide for millionaire inflows, beating out traditional destinations such as the US and the UK.

is the top country worldwide for millionaire inflows, beating out traditional destinations such as the US and the UK. Like Australia , Canada also performed well in 2016, boosted by large scale HNWI migration from China into Vancouver . There were also significant HNWI inflows from Europe into Toronto and Montreal ( Quebec ).

, also performed well in 2016, boosted by large scale HNWI migration from into . There were also significant HNWI inflows from into and ( ). Millionaire outflows from Nigeria and Turkey are expected to increase over the next few years. Both of these countries are suffering from serious political and economic problems. They are also both being negatively impacted by terrorism and religious violence.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Sources

2 Wealth migration trends

2.1 Countries with large inflows of HNWIs in 2016

2.2 Countries with large outflows of HNWIs in 2016

2.3 Country spotlights

2.4 Cities with large inflows of HNWIs in 2016

2.5 Cities with large outflows of HNWIs in 2016

2.6 Mechanisms of migration

2.7 Brexit impact on wealth migration

3 Second home hotspots for the wealthy

4 Country benchmarks

4.1 Global wealth statistics

4.2 W10: The 10 wealthiest countries worldwide

4.3 The wealthiest countries by wealth per capita

5 Country performance and trends

5.1 Historical trends

5.2 Future trends

5.3 Spotlight on Europe

6 Wealth inequality

6.1 Wealth inequality by country

6.2 Relationship between population density and wealth inequality

7 The wealthiest cities worldwide

7.1 World cities

7.2 Spotlight on China

7.3 Spotlight on India

8 Spending habits of global HNWIs

8.1 Behavioral mapping

8.2 Collectables

8.3 Most popular hotels, trains and hobbies for the world's wealthy

8.4 Prime property

8.5 The rise of hotel residences

8.6 The rise of luxury residential estates

9 Additional findings

9.1 UK small towns review

9.2 Factors that encourage wealth growth

9.3 New World Wealth's annual safety study

9.4 Impact of Brexit on wealth creation in the UK

9.5 Impact of new US leadership on wealth creation worldwide

9.6 The immigration debate from both sides



Companies Mentioned



Aston Martin

Beverley Hills Hotel

Blue Train

Bugatti

Burj Al Arab

Claridge's

Danesfield House Hotel

Eastern & Oriental Express

Emirates Palace

Ferrari

Grand Floridian

Hotel de Paris

Jaguar

Jumeirah Mina A'Salam

Lamborghini

Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons

aux Quat'Saisons Maharajas Express

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental Bodrum

McLaren

Mercedes

Oberoi Amarvilas

Oberoi Rajvilas

Porsche

Pride of Africa (Rovos Rail)

(Rovos Rail) Raffles Istanbul

Ritz London

Ritz Paris

Taj Lake Palace

Taj Mahal Palace

Taj Rambagh Palace

The Bellagio

The Breakers

The Orient Express

The Plaza

Wynn Resort

