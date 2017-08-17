Global Wealth Migration Review 2016-2026 - Top 30 Countries & Top 25 Cities by HNWI Net Inflows/Outflows

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The 2017 Global Wealth Migration Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report covers global wealth and wealth migration trends over the past year (2016), with projections to 2026.
Scope
- Wealth migration trends over the past year (2016).
- Top 30 countries by HNWI net inflows/outflows in 2016.
- Top 25 cities by HNWI net inflows/outflows in 2016.
- Future wealth migration trends and insights.
- Impact of Brexit on wealth migration.
- Top 2nd home hotspots for the world's wealthy.
- Most popular hotels, trains and hobbies for the world's wealthy.
- The rise of hotel residences and residential estates worldwide.
Key Highlights
- Global wealth migration is accelerating. Approximately 82,000 millionaires (HNWIs) migrated in 2016, compared to just 64,000 in 2015.
- For the second straight year Australia is the top country worldwide for millionaire inflows, beating out traditional destinations such as the US and the UK.
- Like Australia, Canada also performed well in 2016, boosted by large scale HNWI migration from China into Vancouver. There were also significant HNWI inflows from Europe into Toronto and Montreal (Quebec).
- Millionaire outflows from Nigeria and Turkey are expected to increase over the next few years. Both of these countries are suffering from serious political and economic problems. They are also both being negatively impacted by terrorism and religious violence.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Sources
2 Wealth migration trends
2.1 Countries with large inflows of HNWIs in 2016
2.2 Countries with large outflows of HNWIs in 2016
2.3 Country spotlights
2.4 Cities with large inflows of HNWIs in 2016
2.5 Cities with large outflows of HNWIs in 2016
2.6 Mechanisms of migration
2.7 Brexit impact on wealth migration
3 Second home hotspots for the wealthy
4 Country benchmarks
4.1 Global wealth statistics
4.2 W10: The 10 wealthiest countries worldwide
4.3 The wealthiest countries by wealth per capita
5 Country performance and trends
5.1 Historical trends
5.2 Future trends
5.3 Spotlight on Europe
6 Wealth inequality
6.1 Wealth inequality by country
6.2 Relationship between population density and wealth inequality
7 The wealthiest cities worldwide
7.1 World cities
7.2 Spotlight on China
7.3 Spotlight on India
8 Spending habits of global HNWIs
8.1 Behavioral mapping
8.2 Collectables
8.3 Most popular hotels, trains and hobbies for the world's wealthy
8.4 Prime property
8.5 The rise of hotel residences
8.6 The rise of luxury residential estates
9 Additional findings
9.1 UK small towns review
9.2 Factors that encourage wealth growth
9.3 New World Wealth's annual safety study
9.4 Impact of Brexit on wealth creation in the UK
9.5 Impact of new US leadership on wealth creation worldwide
9.6 The immigration debate from both sides
Companies Mentioned
- Aston Martin
- Beverley Hills Hotel
- Blue Train
- Bugatti
- Burj Al Arab
- Claridge's
- Danesfield House Hotel
- Eastern & Oriental Express
- Emirates Palace
- Ferrari
- Grand Floridian
- Hotel de Paris
- Jaguar
- Jumeirah Mina A'Salam
- Lamborghini
- Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons
- Maharajas Express
- Mandarin Oriental
- Mandarin Oriental Bodrum
- McLaren
- Mercedes
- Oberoi Amarvilas
- Oberoi Rajvilas
- Porsche
- Pride of Africa (Rovos Rail)
- Raffles Istanbul
- Ritz London
- Ritz Paris
- Taj Lake Palace
- Taj Mahal Palace
- Taj Rambagh Palace
- The Bellagio
- The Breakers
- The Orient Express
- The Plaza
- Wynn Resort
