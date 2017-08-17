Technavio's latest report on the global welding transformer marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005076/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global welding transformer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The automotive sector is currently undergoing a steady demand, and hence manufacturing activities are on the rise. Car companies are now focusing on providing customers with vehicles that are manufactured with utmost precision. Therefore, competitive advantage for these manufacturers lies in quality and reliability coupled with precision finishing of the entire vehicle.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on tools and components sector, says, "The global automotive industry has increased over the past five years. While it has been affected by the recent economic instability, especially in the US and more recently in China, the profit margins in the sector are in the process of recovery."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global welding transformer marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Redressing the issue of growing skills gap

Advent of new materials

Competitive landscape driving new technologies

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Redressing the issue of growing skills gap

The welding industry across the globe, especially in the US, is projected to experience a dearth of skilled workforce, which in turn will significantly impact metal fabrication and manufacturing industries.

"Technological enhancements in torch angles, stick outs, and travel speeds can enable even entry-level operators to execute the job faster. These have also reduced the need for extensive training programs, thus enabling a better-finished product without sacrificing quality," according to Gaurav

Advent of new materials

The introduction and adoption of new materials used for welding purposes have driven the significant demand for new technologies. The use of these new materials helps in reducing the weight of the overall finished products, besides leading to lower product and production cost.

The introduction of these new materials has, no doubt, enhanced the overall quality of the final product. However, in the process, they also pose several challenges to the welding process. High-strength steel is prominently used in thinner sections during a welding operation and hence is more prone to cracks than mild steel.

Competitive landscape driving new technologies

The overall welding industry landscape is highly competitive, which is reflected in the several changes that the industry is experiencing in terms of the development of new equipment as well as advanced welding methodologies.

The trend of automation in the welding process has been in practice for several years. However, recently, the uptake of this new technology among welding equipment end-users has increased as it offers a competitive advantage.

The key vendors are as follows:

Colfax

Fronius

ITW Welding

Lincoln Electric

Browse Related Reports:

Global Construction Laser Market 2017-2021

Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market 2017-2021

Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com