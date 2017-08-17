MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Hoteliers from around the region get a boost with an enhanced in-room television viewing experience made possible with C&W Business' Next Generation Hospitality Interactive TV. The latest solution gives hoteliers improved and differentiated services with a larger selection of high definition (HD) channels, updated channel line-ups (including up to 80 channels) and an easy-to-use program guide to help guests find their favourite TV channel or discover specific hotel information such as restaurants, bars and local attractions, right from their TV.

The great news for hoteliers is that this new hospitality Interactive TV solution does not require time-consuming, expensive upgrades to existing infrastructure. It doesn't matter what type of wiring the hotel is using -- the new Interactive TV solution can be deployed across any type of infrastructure, eliminating the need to reinvest in re-cabling or shutting down rooms for time-consuming renovations.

There are two basic packages available to hotel and resort operators -- C&W TV Lite (29 channels) and C&W TV Plus (67 channels), as well as a range of add-on packs including Movie Pass, Kids Pass, Global News Pass, Sports Pass and Fox Pass. One of the most significant benefits for hoteliers, though, will be the ability to create a dedicated hotel channel that allows for the seamless communication of a variety of offsite and onsite programs to their guests. This unique differentiator is made possible by the smooth integration of our Digital Signage and Interactive TV Solutions.

Additionally, the new Interactive TV solution comes with 24/7/365 proactive monitoring and support by a team of Cable & Wireless technology experts, which allows them to remotely troubleshoot any potential issues.

"We continue to innovate and invest in leading edge technology so that we can provide products and services to enable hotels in the region to enhance their guests' experiences and attract more customers allowing them to compete in the global tourism sector," said Garfield Sinclair, C&W Communications' President of its Caribbean Business. "With more channels, in HD, higher-quality services and enhanced monitoring capabilities, this IPTV solution will help hotels to greatly differentiate their proposition. Connect with us by going to www.cwcbusiness.com to request or get more information about our Interactive TV and other hospitality solutions like Managed Wi-Fi, Digital Signage, Retail & Location Analytics and Property Monitoring among others."

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Liberty Global invests in the infrastructure that empowers its customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Liberty Global's scale and commitment to innovation enables it to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect its 25 million customers who subscribe to 51 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. Liberty Global also serves over 10 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service across seven million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA) (NASDAQ: LBTYB) (NASDAQ: LBTYK) for its European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA) (NASDAQ: LILAK) (OTC PINK: LILAB), which consists of its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Mas Movil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3163525

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3163527

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3163529

