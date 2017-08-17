Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentpower tools market in the USreport. This research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005086/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the power tools market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market growth during the forecast period will be due to the increasing investments in the construction of residential buildings, the growth in the automotive and aerospace sectors, and the increase in demand from the DIY segment. The automobile sector has seen an increase in domestic investments, which is expected to draw more demand for power tools. The new US government is confident about bringing manufacturing jobs back to the country, by ensuring that US companies relocate their manufacturing facilities abroad to the home country, which will offer a significant opportunity for power tools manufacturers to enhance their sales and revenues.

Competitive vendor landscape

The power tools market in the US is dominated by a few large vendors with several small players occupying a relatively small portion of the market. The US power tools is a mature market as they have been in use for several decades. The market vendors have been increasingly focusing on portable and wireless products, which are easy to use and carry.

"Almost half of the power tools sold in the US are manufactured domestically, while the rest are imported from countries like China, Germany, and Japan. There had been several M&A during the period of the economic downturn, but the growth rate is expected to pick up pace again as the economy recovers and infrastructure activities increase," says Anju Ajaykumar, a lead engineering tools research analyst from Technavio

Some vendors are coming up with advanced features to make power tools even better. DEWALT has introduced Bluetooth-enabled batteries, which can send updates on the battery condition to a connected phone and can be used to cut off the battery power supply remotely.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five power tools market vendors in the US

Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group or ATG is a leading manufacturer of professional hand and power tools globally. The company serves customers across many manufacturing sectors, the infrastructure sector, and the DIY segment. The company produces tools under its own brand as well as for third-party private labels.

Makita

Makita is a power tool manufacturer and brand operating in over 40 countries, with 10 manufacturing plants in eight countries. Makita is well-known for making high quality, durable, and premium products. The company specializes in durable industrial power tools.

Robert Bosch Tool

Robert Bosch Tool is the power tools division of the Bosch Group. It offers power tools and power tool accessories. It is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories, laser and optical leveling, range finding tools, and gardening and watering equipment.

Stanley Black Decker

Stanley Black Decker operates in various business sectors such as tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems; the company also caters to the oil and gas and infrastructure industries. The company has more than 22 major brands under its umbrella, most of which manufacture power and hand tools.

Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries or TTI provides services in design, manufacturing and marketing power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances for consumers, professionals, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, and construction industries. Through the strategy of acquiring and developing established brands, TTI has grown to gain prominence in the home improvement power tools sector worldwide.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Pump Market in China 2017-2021

Global Cleanroom Apparel Market 2017-2021

Global CNC Machine Tools Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005086/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com