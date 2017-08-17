QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Junex Inc. (the "Company" or "Junex") (TSX VENTURE: JNX) announces that it has granted a total of 900,000 stock options to certain directors and officers, each at an exercise price of $0.48 and valid for 10 years. Of those options, 750,000 will vest in equal tranches of 33%, beginning on the date of issuance and then on each subsequent anniversary date thereof. Of the remaining 150,000 options, 40% vest on the date of issuance and the balance in equal tranches of 20%, beginning on the first anniversary of the date of issuance and then on each subsequent anniversary date thereof.

Junex is a junior oil and gas exploration company that holds exploration permits on more than 2.1 million acres of land in the Appalachian basin in the Province of Quebec, including the Galt Oil Property on the Gaspe Peninsula in Eastern Quebec, landholdings on Anticosti Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and landholdings in the St. Lawrence Lowlands between Montreal and Quebec City. In parallel to its exploration efforts in Quebec, the company operates a drilling services division.

